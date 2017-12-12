Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An airline has apologised after holiday-makers were flown to the wrong island after delays of more than 24 hours before take-off.

A flight, by Jet2 from East Midlands Airport to Lanzarote, was supposed to have taken off at 10.20am on Sunday, December 10 but was delayed due to "adverse weather conditions".

The flight was eventually rescheduled for 9.45am on Monday, December 11 but reports suggest passengers were delayed for even longer before the plan finally took off.

It is believed that the plane eventually took off on Monday afternoon, but holiday-makers found themselves landing on the wrong island, landing in Fuerteventura instead.

A spokesman for Jet2 told our sister title, the Nottingham Post: "Following adverse weather conditions over the weekend, flight LS631 was rescheduled to operate on Monday, December 11 and our team worked very hard to operate this flight yesterday despite continued adverse weather.

"Unfortunately, high winds at Arrecife Airport meant that the flight had to be diverted to Fuerteventura, where we arranged hotel accommodation.

"We sincerely apologise to all affected customers for any inconvenience caused by these extraordinary circumstances, which are beyond our control, and we will have customers on their way as soon as possible today.

"Despite the challenging conditions over the past few days, we have not cancelled a single flight from any of our UK bases and that is down to the hard work of our teams."

A spokesman for East Midlands Airport said: "Our runway is open and has been operational since 2.36pm on Sunday.

"However, as is the case with other airports across the country, there are some delays today due, in part, to the low temperatures which continue to have an impact on operations.

"During this current cold snap we recommend that all passengers check with their airline before making the journey to the airport.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we thank passengers for their co-operation and patience as we work with operators to ensure that passengers reach their destinations safely."