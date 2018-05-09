Drivers heading on the A38 are warned to expect delays due to an accident.

The A38 southbound between the A5121 Clay Mills and the A5121 Branston Interchange is currently subject to a rolling road block due to a car going off the road.

According to traffic and travel website Inrix, the car has gone off the road on to a bank alongside the southbound carriageway between the two junctions.

Traffic officers are currently working to clear the scene and have initiated the rolling road block to assist with this.

Drivers are warned to approach the area with care and allow more time for their journey this morning, Wednesday, May 9.

