Drivers heading on the A38 are warned to expect delays due to an accident.
The A38 southbound between the A5121 Clay Mills and the A5121 Branston Interchange is currently subject to a rolling road block due to a car going off the road.
According to traffic and travel website Inrix, the car has gone off the road on to a bank alongside the southbound carriageway between the two junctions.
Traffic officers are currently working to clear the scene and have initiated the rolling road block to assist with this.
Drivers are warned to approach the area with care and allow more time for their journey this morning, Wednesday, May 9.
Rolling road block has now been lifted
The accident has now been cleared and the rolling road block has been lifted on the A38.
Inrix said the traffic is now easing on the road.
Traffic is building up on the A38
Slow traffic on the A50
Slow traffic on the A50 at Uttoxeter.
According to Inrix, there is slow traffic on the eastbound carriageway at the B5030 Ashbourne Road at the Little Chef Roundabout.
Traffic lights causing delays in Barton under Needwood
Drivers in Barton under Needwood are warned of roadworks in the area.
Staffordshire County Council is carrying out work at Barton Gate, Wales Lane, Efflinch Lane, Bar Lane, Dogheads Lane and Dunstall Lane to make adjustments to the carriageway features including kerbing, footway and carriageway resurfacing.
Traffic lights will be in place across the various locations until Friday, May 25.
Traffic is now building up
Inrix is reporting queuing traffic in the area