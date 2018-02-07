Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Roadworks are being carried out in a town centre street in Burton, and are expected to cause some delays for motorists at busy times.

Temporary traffic lights have been put up in Worthington Way and Station Street in Burton, while workers from Cadent work to find and fix a gas leak in the area.

The leak is believed to have been caused by wear and tear on the gas pipe over the years, but it is not known how long it will take to be repaired.

A spokesman for Cadent said: "Cadent engineers are working to trace and repair a gas leak in Worthington Way, Burton upon Trent.

"It is not yet known exactly how long the repair will take but we are working to get the work finished as soon as possible. To keep our staff safe while we work, there are temporary traffic lights in Worthington Way.

"For safety reasons it is very important that we repair the pipe. We would like to thank drivers for bearing with us. We will keep people updated. Gas supplies are not affected by the work.

"The leak is believed to have been caused by wear and tear on the pipe over the years.”