A popular Midlands dessert restaurant chain is set to open in Burton, creating 12 new jobs in the town.

Delightful Desserts already has stores in Stourbridge, Dudley and Stourport-on-Severn as part of a portfolio of 10 restaurants, and Burton is next on the list of locations.

With a range of 40 different flavours of ice cream, from bubblegum to Kinder Bueno, bosses say the menu comes jam-packed with all things sweet and tasty.

Waffles, crepes, cookie dough and milkshakes will also be available, in a number of different flavours.

Organisers have confirmed that they hope the restaurant, in Station Street, will open on Tuesday, April 11 or Wednesday, April 12, with the site currently going through final preparation work.

A spokesman from Stourbridge-based Delightful Desserts said: "It's an exciting time for the people of Burton with the well-known dessert parlour coming to town.

"Delightful Desserts is already a well-known brand within the Midlands and we are extremely excited to be coming to this town.

"We are excited to add this store to the portfolio and truly believe it will be a great success."

All of the sweet products will be freshly made on site, with healthy alternatives, including fruit platters, also available.

Special occasion packages will also be an option, with afternoon tea, baby showers, hen and children's parties all welcome.

Situated close to the Sainsbury's superstore, in Union Street, Delightful Desserts will have seating for around 25 people, while all menu items will be available for takeaway, with home deliveries on the way in coming months.

"We chose Burton as we feel it really needs a place like this, a family-friendly environment offering truly indulgent treats open 11am until 10pm, seven days a week," added the spokesman.

"There's nothing like this in Burton at the moment and we are confident the people of Burton will love it."

Recruitment is ongoing so anybody interested in applying can contact Delightful Desserts at burtonontrent@delightfuldesserts.co.uk