More than 100 members of a Derby County Supporters Club branch travelling to Rams games from Burton face a change in arrangements for the crucial final fixture of the season following the sudden closure of The Beacon pub.

Two 54-seater coaches, carrying Burton-based Derby County supporters, normally leave from The Beacon, in Tutbury Road, Burton to travel to both home and away fixtures. But the pub temporarily closed this week to enable owners, Star Pubs and Bars to appoint a new licensee.

On Sunday, May 6 the final round of Championship fixtures will see the promotion-chasing Rams come up against relegation candidates Barnsley at Pride Park, Derby.

Derby will go into the game knowing that if they win, their place in the play-offs will be secured with a potential promotion to the Premier League on the horizon. But Barnsley are in the relegation dogfight along with Burton Albion, who travel to Preston.

Chairman of the supporters club, Barry Smith said the usual two coaches now plan to leave from The Wyggeston Pub, in Calais Road, Burton at 11.15am on Sunday morning, the normal one hour and 15 minutes before kick-off.

The Beacon is expected to reopen within the next few weeks, but it remains to be seen whether the supporters club continue to use it as a base.