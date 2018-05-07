Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton landlord says he puts 'blood, sweat and tears' into his "small, community pub" after being named one of the best in the town by real ale campaigners CAMRA.

Lee Betts, 48, runs the Derby Inn in Burton and was delighted to be named in the most recent edition of pub lovers' bible the Good Beer Guide, along with the Last Heretic and the Fuggle and Nugget.

Now the pub has even more reason to celebrate after it was given the silver award in the CAMRA pub of the year category for Burton. The top award went to the Dog in Lichfield Street.

He said: "We are a small community pub and so being named the second best pub in Burton is such an honour.

"We work hard but we can't compete with some of the larger pubs in the middle of town.

"We also can't have a huge selection of beers and ales as we only have limited space, but we also do the best by our customers. There is always a warm welcome at our pub."

The landlord says he and his wife, Rachael, were thrilled when they were told they had won the award.

The pair say they make a good team behind the bar and work well together as husband and wife.

The pub, which is owned by Admiral Taverns, sits close to the Pirelli Stadium, making it popular with both home and away fans on matchdays.

Lee says he is keen to ensure that fans of any club are welcome in the Derby Inn and aims to make the place as homely as possible for everyone.

He said: "We've been sent letters and messages from football fans who have been to the pub before heading to the Pirelli before. They've all said how much of a great time they had which is, obviously, very nice to hear."

Lee said customers were "chuffed to bits" when they found out the pub had taken one of the top accolades, making he and Rachael realise that all the hard work is worth it.

On his secret to success, he said: "I don't have any secret really - just a lot of blood, sweat and tears, as they say. We keep our cellar and beers to a very high standard and make sure everyone is welcome at our pub."