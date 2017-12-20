Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three police forces keeping law and order across and neighbouring the Burton and South Derbyshire area have been rated "good" by independent watchdogs.

Staffordshire Police, Derbyshire Police and Leicestershire Police all received a 'good' rating from Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services, an independent watchdog which assesses the performance of each police force and fire service in the UK.

Each force is rated, and is then given feedback on how they have performed and how they can improve.

The annual inspection looks in-depth at police effectiveness, efficiency and legitimacy. Inspectors reviewed the forces' efficiency in July, 2017 and the results were released in November. Inspectors have also examined the forces' operations on legitimacy, which have now been released.

A third inspection, looking at the effectiveness of the forces, took place in October and is expected to be published in early 2018.

The effectiveness refers to how well the force prevents and investigates crime and handles the protection of victims and others.

When judged for legitimacy, inspector concentrate on the staff and officers employed at the force, and how fairly, ethically and within the law they behave when dealing with the public.

Meanwhile, the efficiency of a force is tracked by how it uses the resources made available to it to provide policing services.

Individual ratings are awarded for each of the three sections, with the efficiency ratings having already been released, where Staffordshire and Derbyshire Police received a 'good' rating, while Leicestershire Police were told they 'required improvement.'

The three forces received a 'good' rating for legitimacy.

Staffordshire Police has noted that the reports recorded excellent work in areas like endorsing ethical behaviour, their approach to investigating complaints of discrimination, innovative approaches to training and the way they listen to, and act upon, feedback from the workforce.

Nick Baker, the deputy chief constable of Staffordshire Police said: "Today's report clearly shows the ethical values our organisation promotes and how those values are demonstrated from the top down.

"Our new policing plan has fairness and respect towards our citizens at its core and our ongoing work to reinforce our code of ethics ensures that our workforce strives towards the highest standards.

"I accept that there is still more work to be done around making certain parts of the organisation more accessible and transparent, but the chief constable and I are challenging the organisation through the new policing plan to deliver an event better service and to continue to engage with the public more and more."

Leicestershire Police also received a 'good' rating, with particular mention of the leaders of the force showing a strong commitment to treating other fairly and with respect.

The report reads that leaders in the force "understand their responsibility to act as role models and this culture is set by senior leaders of the force," and the force is making "good progress" towards ensuring it is fully compliant with national standards.

Roger Bannister, deputy chief constable of Leicestershire Police said: "Policing with legitimacy is the bedrock of policing in the UK. Police officers have powers unlike any other non-military organisation.

"We can use force, and we can detain people. And it is critical that the public believe and trust us to use those powers appropriately and fairly. But there are other, important reasons why we must at all times behave fairly, honestly, and legitimately.

"Behaving in that way will instil the public's confidence and trust in us, and the more the public support and believe in us, the more likely they are to lead lawful lives, and work with us to keep communities safe from harm.

"It's very satisfying, therefore that HMICFRS have given us across-the-board good grades for the three areas that they examined in detail during the visit."

Lord Willy Bach, the police and crime commissioner for the force, added: "Quite simply this report is good news for Leicestershire Police and good news for the public of Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland. It recognises the good practice embedded throughout the force which has a really positive impact on both public confidence and workforce morale.

"I'm particularly pleased to see that the inspectors have acknowledged the progress made in areas where improvements had been recommended in the last inspection and the focus, from leaders across the force, on treating people with fairness and respect.”

Derbyshire Police made it three for three at achieving the 'good' rating, with the report commenting that the force had shown a commitment to treat people fairly and with respect.

The report reads: "The force is taking innovative action to develop its use of social media, to make its workforce and services more accessible. The force is very good at seeking external scrutiny of its services and at changing its practices when necessary."

Gary Knighton, the deputy chief constable of Derbyshire Police commented: "This report looked at the way in which we keep people safe and reduce crime. How we police and interact with people send an important message to our communities.

"I am pleased that this independent inspection found that we are good at treating people fairly and with respect, both in the community and in the workplace, which is a strong endorsement of our values-based approach to policing the country."

Derbyshire Police were also praised in the report for improving its ability to monitor the use of stop and search powers and recognises that it is good at making sure the workforce behaves ethically and lawfully at all times.

The police and crime commissioner for Derbyshire Police, Hardyal Dhindsa, also welcomed the report, saying: "This is yet further confirmation from HMICFRS that Derbyshire is a consistently high-performing force.

"I was particularly pleased to see that the investment in new technology, which is a key priority in my police and crime plan, has been recognised by the inspectors. This uplift in the use of technology is improving service delivery and easing some of the workload resulting from the ongoing funding cuts."