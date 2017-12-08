Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nearly 1,000 violent crimes in Derbyshire - including assaults, threats to kill, arson and criminal damage - were resolved by apologies to victims, new figures reveal.

One in 13 violent offences in the country in 2016-17 were dealt with as "community resolutions" - with Derbyshire Police leading the way nationally in its use of the process.

Newly released statistics show that in Derbyshire during 2016-17 there were 969 violent crimes that were dealt with using what are known as "community resolutions."

A community resolution can involve an apology or a reparation, such as paying for any criminal damage. It has to be agreed with the victim of the crime and, if they would prefer the offender to be prosecuted or cautioned, then the police will do so.

The 969 violent crimes dealt with through an apology equates to 7.9 per cent of the 12,219 violent crimes recorded by Derbyshire Police over the year - the highest percentage of any force in England and Wales.

They dealt with 575 assaults with injury by way of community resolution, 342 assaults without injury, and 32 cases of harassment.

All of these crimes are classed by the police as "violence against the person."

Other crimes that were dealt with using community resolutions in the county last year include five threats to kill, 11 cases of arson and hundreds of cases of criminal damage.

Guidance from the College of Policing says the victim should be consulted before a community resolution goes ahead, that it should be "a less serious offence" and that the offender must admit they did it.

It lists other ways of going about a community resolution such as a written assignment or alcohol treatment.

Chief Inspector Glenn Hoggard of Derbyshire police's criminal justice department, said: "Only certain crimes can be dealt with by way of community resolution, which takes the form of reparation, an apology or compensation; and only if the offender has admitted to the offence and the victim is happy for them to be dealt with in this way.

"If the victim would prefer the offender to be prosecuted, or given a caution where appropriate, then that is the course of action we will take.

"Community resolutions put the victim at the heart of the process. Often, the crimes that are resolved in this way involve people who are known to each other and the victim simply wants an apology, their property returned or damage repaired.

"Some of the crimes featured in these figures include cases where a distressing letter has been sent to a victim, or they have been harassed, or where they have been the victim of common assault. These are all recorded as "violent crimes" under Home Office rules.

"We hold a monthly scrutiny meeting to check a random selection of cases dealt with by way of community resolution, looking at whether the outcome was appropriate. This panel consists of representatives from the CPS, Independent Advisory Group and Youth Offending Team."

The true meaning of restorative processes

Derbyshire Constabulary’s own page on its website about community resolutions says: "In criminal justice, restorative processes give victims the chance to tell offenders the real impact of their crime, to get answers to their questions, and an apology.

"Restorative processes hold offenders to account and helps them understand the real impact of what they have done, take responsibility and make amends."

