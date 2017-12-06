Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cuts to policing in Derbyshire could threaten helicopter use, front-line officers and crime investigations in a bid to save £10 million in four years, the chief constable has warned.

Peter Goodman said the force needed to save the cash before 2021 so it can invest in new technology and officers to fight crimes such as modern slavery, human trafficking, child sexual exploitation and cyber-crime effectively.

He warned that new technology investment was vital to help tackle the potential "devastating" effects of online fraud, which could ruin businesses and lives.

Mr Goodman said the force needed to save £5 million "just to stand still" – enabling police to carry on providing services at their present level without having to make cuts.

Mr Goodman, who became Chief Constable earlier this year, said: "To carry on as we are will require £5m of savings. That's to provide the service we are currently.

"We need to make huge savings and we need to invest in people and new technology. There's an awful lot we need to do.

"I am not satisfied we have got our armed response right. That's going to be hugely costly to do that but it's vital in the world we live in. We can no longer do all the things we are doing without doing everything really badly.

"There are things we need to do well and things we need to do adequately."

Mr Goodman said the force needed to look at whether they want to carry on being a part of the national air service - a facility provided by West Yorkshire Police that Derbyshire Constabulary pay towards depending on how much they use the aircraft.

Mr Goodman said: "Our neighbourhood policing model needs to change. Can we continue with both police constables and police community support officers? We need to make the choice of one or the other."

The chief constable said that could mean losing police constables from some areas of neighbourhood policing.

He also said the force would look hard at whether to investigate cases crime such as bilking - which is filling your car with fuel and intentionally driving off without paying.

He said he wanted the force to have the "biggest explosion of technology" in its history. He said: "The biggest area of crime is online fraud. Yet if you're a victim you get to report it to Action Fraud, the UK's national fraud and cyber-crime reporting centre.

"Yet that response is minuscule compared to what you get if you're a victim of theft or theft from a motor vehicle or burglary. They'll get a police officer and victim care. The consequences of online fraud can be devastating. Businesses and lives can be ruined.

"We have to change the balance and that means really difficult conversations."