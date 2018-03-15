The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Repton beer company is full of good cheer after winning a coveted award for a strong winter ale called "Boot Beast."

The Boot Beer Company, in Boot Hill, picked up the Silver Champion award in the Champion Winter Beer of Britain competition for the Boot Beast, a 6.66 per cent English Strong Ale.

The beer is described as having rich dark fruit, light spice and chocolate aromas.

It was pitted against some of the best national beers in its class, winning Silver and narrowly missing out on the Gold, which went to Green Jack Ripper which eventually won Supreme Champion.

The honours were awarded at the Great British Beer Festival in Norwich.

Jon Archer, head brewer of the Boot Beer Company, based at the Boot pub, said: "This is an amazing achievement for our small brewery.

"Boot Beast is special, we have worked hard on bringing out the best of this complex ale and are delighted with the outcome.

"At 6.66 per cent our drinkers expect standout taste and character and this beautifully smooth, dark fruit ale certainly delivers."

Jon joined The Boot Beer Company, which opened in February 2015, last year, after years of experience developing home brews and small batch ales.

The Boot owner Heidi Hammond said: "Jon has transformed the brewery and the quality of our best-selling ales. He has refined and enhanced our traditional recipes, the brewing process and our cellar management.

"His new recipes always sell out fast and the success of his Boot Beast in the Champion Winter Beer of Britain competition is a great endorsement for Jon and for Boot Beer."

Jon plans to continue introducing new ales at Boot Beer in 2018, including a dry Irish stout for St Patrick's Day celebrations and new seasonal recipes from his 'BootCamp' collection – small batch ales appealing to the more experimental craft beer drinker.

Boot Beast can be found at the Boot Inn at Repton, The Dragon at Willington and Harpur’s at Melbourne while stocks last.