A Burton Albion fanatic and keen chorister who followed the club for more than 60 years has died suddenly, aged 76, after collapsing following a brain aneurism.

Bryan Hollins, who was also well known in the area as a member of Gresley Male Voice Choir, fell ill just hours after his last choral performance.

The pensioner had been performing in Coventry on the evening of Saturday, March 24. When arriving back in Burton at around midnight, Bryan collapsed and was taken to Queen’s Hospital in Burton before being transferred to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham. He died at 1am on Wednesday, March 28.

Now Bretby Crematorium is set to be transformed into a sea of Brewers-style black and yellow for his funeral next week.

Born in Stapenhill, Bryan moved to Stanton when he married his wife, Jean. They had two children, Andrew and Stephen, before moving to Castle Gresley.

Bryan saw his first game at the club's Wellington Street ground in the early 1950s.

His support continued when the club moved to the other side of Burton, to Eton Park in 1958, where he would stand in the same spot on the halfway line, opposite the dugouts alongside his brother Phil and friends Frank "Nobby" Taylor and Graham Smith.

Born in November, 1941, Bryan 'stuck by the Brewers through the good times and the not so good times,' according to his son, Steve Hollins.

Even moving to the club's current ground, the Pirelli Stadium in 2005, Bryan continued to stand on the halfway line until he was persuaded to move into the seating area in the Main Stand for the past couple of seasons.

His son, Steve had grown concerned that as his father grew older, he struggled with standing and convinced him to buy a season ticket for the first time and take a seat in the Main Stand, still surrounded by old friends.

Through his decades of supporting the Brewers, Bryan insisted on not buying a season ticket, as he claimed to enjoy handing money over at the turnstiles each week.

Steve recalled going to 'hundreds' of matches with his dad: "I can honestly say that I cannot think of a bigger and more committed fan and servant to Burton Albion over the years than my Dad.

"I have many fond memories of going to games home and away with my Dad from a very young age, right up to recent times.

"They included long journeys to relatively small places like Blyth Spartans who I'd never heard of until we went and also trips to finals at Wembley, Bramall Lane and the old Maine Road ground.

"Plus obviously the more recent successes which have seen trips to Championship clubs grounds and places like Old Trafford and of course the visit of some big clubs to the Pirelli."

Steve said 'there aren’t many fans who have been to as many Burton Albion games as my dad'.

Bryan's final trip to the Pirelli Stadium was to see the Brewers battle to a point against Bristol City in a 0-0 draw on Saturday, March 10.

In his working days, Bryan started out as an apprentice mechanical fitter at the Coal Board when he was 16, before going on to work at Drakelow Power Station for around 20 years.

Alongside his wife, Jean, he then started running Lloyds Cycles, a bike store in Swadlincote, before retiring at the age of 59 and handing over the reins to new owners.

Bryan also leaves two granddaughters, Evie and Esme, eight and six respectively, who 'were his whole world.'

Following his death, his son Steve and widow Jean have been sorting through two big boxes of Burton Albion memorabilia Bryan collected throughout his many years backing the Brewers, including hats, shirts, scarves and more.

"It's been very bitter-sweet looking through Dad's two big boxes of Brewers memorabilia since he died but it's brought back some great memories of going to games with him.

"Reminiscing with my Mum last night, she told me if it was really cold or wet, she often used to say to Dad 'why don't you leave it today and stay warm', and my Dad would come straight back with 'if all the fans did that the lads would have no support.

"That was my Dad all over, not just where the Brewers were concerned but in life generally. He was always there for his family and anyone else who needed him and if he said he would be somewhere or would do something for someone, he’d never let them down."

Bryan's funeral will take place at 1.30pm on Tuesday, April 17 at Bretby Crematorium, with guests encouraged to wear the colours of Burton Albion – yellow and black.

Bryan will be cremated in his Gresley Male Voice Choir uniform and a Brewers scarf. The wake will be held in the Pirelli Suite at the Pirelli Stadium.

Gresley Male Voice Choir will also be holding a celebration for Bryan at Linton Church on Friday, May 18 from 7pm.