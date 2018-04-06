Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rail services for Burton passengers will be disrupted on two Sundays in April while improvement works are carried out on the railway line serving the town.

Network Rail has confirmed that on Sunday, April 8, and April 15, services will not be travelling through Burton Railway Station to enable work to be carried out between Burton and Tamworth.

Trains heading to and from the North East of England and Scotland will not call at Burton or Tamworth on the two affected days and passengers have been warned to expect their journey times to be extended by one hour.

Services from Cardiff Central to Nottingham will also be affected by the closures. Trains will run from Cardiff to Tamworth, and then from Derby to Nottingham.

Replacement bus services will run between Tamworth, Burton and Derby for anyone affected by the closures, and a valid rail ticket will be accepted on the bus.

The works being carried out are part of a nationwide scheme to improve railways across the country, as part of the Railway Upgrade Plan.

The plan aims to see bigger trains being used on routes across the country, serving more people, and getting them to where they need to be faster.

The scheme also includes building more railway stations, such as Ilkeston which opened last year.