Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fears of over-development swamping Swadlincote due to 172 new homes being built on land near Woodville and Blackfordby have been dismissed.

North-West Leicestershire District Council officers have offered assurances after housing plans close to the Derbyshire border near the two villages were approved.

Concerns were raised by residents in South Derbyshire at the Swadlincote Area Forum in January, who felt housing applications from Leicestershire would pile increased pressure on the town.

Residents said traffic congestion was increasing through Swadlincote as a result of Leicestershire traffic and commuting from the Blackfordby area - and would only get worse.

A combined 172 homes are now on the way for the Leicestershire-Derbyshire border between Woodville and Blackfordby after two applications won outline approval in the last 14 months.

(Image: Google Maps)

In December 2016, Government planning inspectors overturned a decision from North West Leicestershire District Council to throw out an 81-home plan from applicant Guy Mansfield for land on the east side of Butt Lane, Blackfordby.

It was initially thrown out in January 2015, but the planning inspectors, ahead of the district council's recently approved Local Plan - a blueprint for future development - felt that there was no proof that the area had enough housing.

In January 2017, approval was granted for 91-homes under a plan by applicant Tom Dickens for land north of Butt Lane and east of Hepworth Road.

These were initially rejected by the district council, but eventually granted outline permission.

(Image: Google Maps)

Both applications have three years before the granted approvals lapse, with two years remaining for each to assign a developer and submit detailed reserved matters plans.

This can include brick type for the houses to garage widths, building heights and parking spaces.

Jim Newton, head of planning and infrastructure at the district council, said: "There is a need for new housing in North West Leicestershire, as is the case across much of the country, and NWLDC is committed to seeing these homes built in locations that benefit residents both in and out of our district.

"We did receive two speculative planning applications for new housing on the outskirts of Blackfordby, which were both carefully considered by our Planning Committee.

"At the time, we did not have an up to date Local Plan, and we were not able to demonstrate that we had enough housing land with planning permission.

"Despite this, the planning committee took the wider impacts into account and refused both of the applications.

"However, one was subsequently imposed on us, by the Secretary of State, when the developer argued his case at appeal.

"The other application was also subject to an appeal to the Secretary of State around the same time, and after very careful consideration we concluded that we could no longer defend that refusal of planning permission.

"Since these appeals, the district's Local Plan has been approved, which gives the planning authority much more control when it comes to opposing speculative planning applications that fall outside our limits of development.

"We are also now able to demonstrate that we have a healthy supply of housing land with planning permission in place.

"This reduces the chances of similar applications being approved on appeal in the future."

North West Leicestershire District Council aims to build 481 houses a year until 2031, as laid out in its Local Plan approved in November.

(Image: Google Maps)

It sets out a master plan for the next 20 years and will act as a guide when it comes to homes, roads, jobs and facilities in the district, while protecting green land and heritage assets, and enhancing town centres.

At a meeting on Tuesday, November 28, councillors approved targets to build 481 houses per year – 9,620 in total – along with earmarking 163 acres of employment land.

On the Derbyshire side of the border, county councillor and district councillor for Swadlincote, Cllr Stuart Swann, said he understood concerns over developments near the boundary.

He told the Burton Mail: "I understand entirely residents concerns about present and future development just over the Leicestershire border, and I believe that South Derbyshire District Council as the Local Planning Authority on our side of the boundary needs to be proactive in pursuing this issue with their counterparts in North West Leicestershire.

"There needs to be detailed investigation into road and other infrastructure matters and local residents need to be informed and consulted throughout this process."