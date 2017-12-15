Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Diversions are in place to avoid the A38 following a two-vehicle collision on the northbound carriageway.

Anyone stuck in traffic travelling northbound to Burton can turn off the A38 at Alrewas onto the A513 to Kings Bromley, then on to the A515 to Sudbury.

Then they should turn on to the A511 to the Toyota roundabout junction with the A38.

The incident has happened between the A5121 (Branston Interchange) and A5121 (Clay Mills) and the road is closed. It is understood there is a spillage of animal feed.

Two vehicles are involved and the police are on the scene and recovery is in progress.

Staffordshire Police was called at 11.15am.

There is queuing traffic which is affecting vehicles heading towards Derby.