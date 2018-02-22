Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With less than a week until Time Lords, pirates and a host of science-fiction characters invade Burton, a second former Doctor Who has now signed up for the "sci-fi wonderland".

Peter Davison, who played the fifth doctor in the immensely popular BBC show during the 1980s, will be coming to Burton Market Hall for Em-Con on Sunday, February 25, joining fellow time traveller Colin Baker, Pirates of the Caribbean's David Bailie - and even Nick Cotton from EastEnders.

In its debut year last March the sci-fi convention, which is touring the UK, attracted more than 1,500 eager fans to the market hall in the town centre.

Fans of Doctor Who, Game of Thrones and Red Dwarf are in for a treat, with a total of 10 guests ranging across the sci-fi landscape announced so far.

Davison will be joined by Colin Baker, the actor who succeeded him in the blue telephone box, and is best known as the sixth Doctor Who.

David Bailie played a mute marauder - as well as best friend of a parrot - in Johnny Depp's Pirates of the Caribbean.

Bailie, now 80, spent his early career working for both the National Theatre and the Royal Shakespeare Company, before breaking into the world of television with roles in Doctor Who and Son of Dracula.

One of the most surprising names in the line-up is former EastEnders actor John Altman, who played the son of Albert Square stalwart Dot Cotton, 'Nasty Nick' Cotton.

Altman first appeared in the London soap drama in 1985, continuing to make brief cameos in the show until his character was killed 30 years later, in 2015.

One of the organisers for Em-Con Burton, Lee Wallis, told the Burton Mail that Altman had appeared at a number of conventions in the past and had always proved popular with fans.

Game of Thrones lovers are also in for a treat, with two actors making an appearance from the acclaimed television series.

Ross O'Hennessy, who portrayed the Lord of Bones, will be attending, along with Luke Barnes, who was Rast, one of the rangers in the Night’s Watch, making appearances in series one, three and four of the show when he was eaten alive by a giant wolf.

There will also be a trio of stars from Red Dwarf – Chloe Annett, Norman Lovett and Mark Dexter.

Annett portrayed Kristine Kochanski in 1999 in Red Dwarf VIII and Lovett played the male incarnation of the sentient artificial intelligence on board the Red Dwarf ship in series one, two, seven, eight and 12 of the science-fiction show.

Dexter appeared in a 2012 episode as the brother of Arnold Rimmer, Harold.

Also recently announced, and the last currently confirmed to be attending, is Christopher Patrick Nolan, who most recently appeared in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Nolan played one of the Rebel guards escaping from the villainous Empire with plans for a mega-weapon able to destroy whole planets at a time.

The market hall will be transformed into a snapshot of a sci-fi wonderland for the day.

Market stalls will sell a host of memorabilia and gifts, with visitors encouraged to don their own unusual outfits to help them get into the mood and transform the market hall into a gallery of "weird and wonderful" characters.

Organiser Mr Wallis oversees five or six shows across the country each year, and said that Burton was one of his favourite venues because of the market hall's character and location in a busy pedestrian area.

Tickets are still available to be purchased online, priced at £10 for general admission.

Under-eights can get in for £5, but must be accompanied by an adult, while youngsters aged below two get in for free.

Anybody interested in attending is encouraged to purchase tickets in advance to avoid queuing on the day. The event will run from 10am to 4.30pm.

More information can be found online at www.emcon-burton.com .

Em-Con 2017

The maiden Em-Con took place in the town in 2017, with more than 1,500 flocking through the doors of Burton Market Hall.

The convention, which is typically held at larger arenas like the MotorPoint in Nottingham, saw a number of traders, celebrity guests, artists and even zombies making their way to Burton.

Easily the most memorable guest last year was the voice of Darth Vader in Star Wars, Dave Prowse.

Also in attendance were Danny John-Jules and Norman Lovett from Red Dwarf, Josef Altin and Annette Hannah from Game of Thrones and Michael Fielding and Dave Brown from The Mighty Boosh.

The event proved so popular that the venue was rebooked immediately following last year's event for this year's convention.