Problems with dog mess in an alleyway in Burton have prompted a youngster to create a poster pleading with pet owners to clear up after their animals.

The child designed the poster after issues in the alleyway between Beaconsfield Road and Kitling Greaves Lane, in Horninglow - but residents say it has sadly made no difference as there are still major problems.

The school child, who has not been named, lives near the alleyway and it had been hoped the poster obviously from a child might shame the owners into clearing up after their dogs.

Residents have now called for CCTV cameras to be installed near homes to catch pet owners who are not cleaning up.

It comes after similar issues were reported in Tutbury where dog walkers were allowing their pets to mess on football pitches used by youngsters. The clubs who use the playing fields for matches at Cornmill Lane have to clear the pitch before games can go ahead.

A woman resident, who did not wish to be named, told the Burton Mail: "The passage between Beaconsfield Road and Kitling Greaves Lane has been covered in dog poo. It has been happening for a few months now.

"A local resident's child even made a poster about asking people to pick up their poo which made no difference at all.

"A resident near to the passage even spent a few hours one morning this week picking up the poo and washing the passage down. He made a sign saying what he had done and that they are being watched. The next day there was a pile of fresh poo just by the sign."

The woman, who lives in the area, says she now wants cameras to be installed to catch the culprits and deter others who leave dog mess in the middle of the road.

She added: "I know it's always worse when it's dark at night but it hasn't been this bad for ages. It makes you think these people shouldn't even have a dog at all.

"I think we need more cameras to catch the culprits. They have an attitude problem and need punishing."

Councillor Bob Johnston, who represents Horninglow on East Staffordshire Borough Council, said: "I have definitely noticed the problem getting worse in recent months.

"It seems to have gotten really bad all of a sudden. The King Fisher trail is especially bad at the moment, and we need to find a way to stop people letting their dog make a mess and not cleaning it up.

"In terms of cameras, while I agree it would be a very good idea, the cost and regulations of actually installing the cameras would be very difficult to do."