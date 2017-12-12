Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An abused dog who had part of her jaw torn off during a badger-baiting incident is set to enjoy a happy Christmas thanks to a Burton animal shelter.

The brown Parson Russell terrier was discovered last Christmas wandering down a street with horrific facial injuries and was taken to a vet who immediately contacted the RSPCA.

She had fresh wounds to her ears and part of her jaw was missing. The discovery of a radio transmitter collar confirmed the vet's fears that she had been used for the sinister crime of badger-baiting.

Burton's RSPCA inspector Laura Bryant named the dog Elf as she was rescued just four weeks before Christmas last year in Walsall.

The animal charity has launched its Kindness at Christmas Appeal to help injured, suffering and abused animals like Elf this winter and expects to receive 2,000 calls a day to its 24-hour cruelty hotline over the festive season.

Thankfully, Elf's story had a happy ending after the animal welfare charity stepped in.

Inspector Bryant said: "Elf was clearly in a bad way when she was found wandering down a street. Her horrific injuries were consistent with fighting badgers, and the fact that she was wearing a radio transmitter collar - a tactic used by people who take their dogs badger-baiting so that they can locate their dog when they are down in a badger sett - pretty much confirmed this.

"She had clearly been through such a lot but the one thing that struck me was how friendly she was.

"I suspected that, sadly, for most of her life she was used to locate badgers in their setts, clearly taking a battering in the process and never receiving vet treatment.

"How she ended up alone in a street we don't know - she could have got lost in a badger sett or she could have been callously dumped."

An appeal for information went out to the local press, but despite widespread media coverage across the region, no-one came forward with information about her.

Meanwhile, Elf, who the vet believed was around seven years old, was taken into the RSPCA's Burton branch, in Hillfield Lane, Stretton, where staff adored her.

But no-one fell in love with her more than vet nurse Amber Rogers, who lives in Tutbury.

"I fell in love with Elf when she came into our practice to be spayed," Amber said. "The team at the RSPCA said Elf would be looking for a home, and I told them I'd be really keen to adopt her.

"She came home with me the week before Christmas and I officially adopted her on New Year's Eve.

"She is the sweetest little dog but, even when she's cheeky, how can I ever be cross with that little face! She spends her days playing with my six-year-old Staffie crossbreed Nancy. When they're not running around together, they're curled up side by side in their bed.

"Elf is also great with my 13-year-old, partially-blind English bull terrier, Frank, and my two cats, two bunnies, six horses and donkey. Despite her background in badger-baiting, she never chases them."

Sadly, animal cruelty doesn't stop at Christmas and Elf's story is just one of many seen by the RSPCA as it is expecting to care for around 19,000 animals over the festive period.

Happily for Elf, she now lives a life of luxury today, spending her days with her new friends on Amber's 16-acre smallholding.

"The injuries to her mouth don't affect her as much as we thought," Amber said. "As well as having part of her jaw missing, we also discovered she has a 3cm hole in the roof of her mouth.

"Apart from the odd sneeze when some food gets stuck, she's absolutely fine. She doesn't have a lot of teeth left either as we think her previous owner removed some.

"She might look a bit odd, but she is the sweetest little dog, and I'm so glad I re-homed her. It's awful to think about her terrible past, but she is very much loved now."

To show some kindness to animals in desperate need of help this Christmas, you can donate to www.rspca.org.uk/winterappeal.

Other animals in need of a loving home

Bobby

(Image: RSPCA Burton)

Bobby has come a long way since coming into the RSPCA's care. He was such a shy boy but now he is full of personality and is very interested in human interaction, as long as he is familiar with you. He could really benefit from being paired with a female to keep each other company. For more information, visit www.rspcaburton.org.uk/find-pet/rabbits.

AGE: 1 YEAR 2 MONTHS

BREED: LOP EARED

COLOUR: GREY AND WHITE

SEX: MALE

COAT: SHORT

SIZE: MEDIUM

Abby

(Image: RSPCA Burton)

Abby came to the shelter after being abandoned by her owners at a young age and was left to fend for herself. When volunteers caught her she had three newborn kittens who she has raised wonderfully.

Unfortunately, she does find it hard to trust and will need an experienced owner who is willing to give her plenty of time and space to settle. She would prefer a quiet home as she can be spooked easily, so no children under teenage years.

Staff say Abby is a wonderful cat who simply needs to be reminded what living in a loving home is like so she can learn to trust again. Abby has progressed so much in the RSPCA's care and it would be fantastic for her to continue this in a lovely new home. For more information, visit www.rspcaburton.org.uk/find-pet/cats.

AGE: 1 YEAR 7 MONTHS

BREED: DOMESTIC SHORT HAIR

COLOUR: BLACK

SEX: FEMALE

COAT: SHORT

SIZE: MEDIUM

Bobby

(Image: RSPCA Burton)

Bobby is a nine-year-old schnauzer cross. He came to the RSPCA due to his owner's ill health. Bobby would suit a home where he is the only pet so he can be centre of attention.

He absolutely loves his walks and squeaky toys and loves to relax on the sofa destroying his favourite toy! He would suit a home with older teenage children, ideally with retired people who are around most of the day. For more information, visit www.rspcaburton.org.uk/find-pet/dogs.

AGE: 9 YEARS 3 MONTHS

BREED: SCHNAUZER/CROSS BREED

COLOUR: BLACK

SEX: MALE

COAT: SHORT

SIZE: MEDIUM