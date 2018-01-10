Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Taking up Dry January in the beer capital of the UK in Burton, with all its temptations, could prove a bit of a struggle at an often dispiriting time of year.

But here are some activities in Burton and South Derbyshire which don't require a drop of alcohol, while you spend a month off the ale.

Whether you're trying to drink less, or just fancy something to do, check out our list of activities below.

Shobnall Leisure Complex

Prices - Varies depending on the activity.

Opening times - Monday until Friday, 9am until 10pm. Saturday and Sunday, 9am until 6pm.

The leisure complex, in Shobnall Road, Burton, has activities to suit all ages.

The full timetable of events at the complex can be viewed online.

Conkers

Prices – Adults ticket costs £9.95 or £8.95 for a child.

Opening times - Weekends, from 10am to 5pm.

Conkers, near Ashby, is a perfect mixture of exhilarating fun and outdoor relaxation.

Sitting in the National Forest, near Moira in North West Leicestershire, Conkers is a family-orientated centre with play areas and discovery zones.

There are 120 acres of woodlands, lakes, ponds and play areas to explore - if you think you have seen it all, you must have spent a large amount of time there.

The centre's 18-stage activity trail challenge and the high and low ropes adventure is enough to get anybody's heart pumping.

Conkers offers a brand new 4D cinema, indoor play zones and more than 100 indoor interactive exhibits split into four seasonal areas.

National Memorial Arboretum

Prices - Free to visit, donations are welcome however.

Opening times - Open all week, from 9am until 5pm.

The National Memorial Arboretum, in Alrewas, is an attraction which welcomes people from many locations, with visitors travelling from throughout the UK and sometimes abroad.

Memorials are scattered throughout the area, which acts as a place to honour the fallen and recognise those who have served their country and made the ultimate sacrifice.

New features are constantly being added, including a World War Two sculpture recently unveiled by the Duke of Gloucester.

Intu Derby

Prices – Varies.

Opening times - Monday until Wednesday, 9am until 6pm. Thursday and Friday, 9am until 8pm, Saturday, 9am until 7pm and Sunday 10.30am until 4.30pm. Limited access afterhours for some services.

Less than half an hour away from Burton is the Intu shopping centre in Derby, which offers far more than just shopping.

The recently opened golf and bowling complex brings together an American-themed arcade and restaurant, with 36 holes of mini-golf and a multi-lane bowling alley.

The Showcase cinema in the centre displays all the country’s newest films, with wartime thriller Dunkirk perfect for an older audience and the Emoji Movie for the younger ones.

The centre itself has a shop for everyone's taste, from toy shops like the Entertainer for the younger ones, and a range of top designer shops like Next, New Look and River Island for men and women.

Restaurants like Wagamama, TGI Fridays and Nando's are all available, along with a whole host of others to make sure that you can eat whatever you fancy.

Information about what is available is online and can be viewed here. Just don't spend too much!

Rebound trampoline park

(Image: Rebound Trampoline Park)

Prices - Prices vary depending on the session you visit, while open jump sessions cost £10.

Opening times - The centre opens from 9:30am until 8pm throughout the week.

Trampoline parks have become immensely popular over the past couple of years, with children and adults alike bouncing the troubles of the world away at parks dedicated to the sport across the country.

And the Burton area is no exception; there are many across the area, including Rebound trampoline park in Ashby.

It is not just a venue filled with trampolines, they are connected to let visitors run from wall to wall.

Take on your friends and family at dodge ball, jumping from trampoline to trampoline and trying to dodge the oncoming balls. Show off your moves and dive into the centre's own foam pit without a worry in the world, as it catches and cushions your landing.

For full information about Rebound trampoline park in Ashby, visit their website online here.

Moira Furnace

Prices - Free, must pay for parking.

Opening times - Open between Tuesday and Sunday, from 11am until 4pm.

The Moira Furnace Museum showcases the history of one of the most important blast furnaces of the Industrial Revolution. The museum runs alongside Ashby Canal, and throughout summer guests can enjoy boat trips on the Joseph Wilkes narrowboat.

The site, in Furnace Lane, Moira, houses a children's play area, ancient woodland, lime kilns and a craft village and tea room.

Further information about visiting Moira Furnace is online and can be accessed via their website here.

APEX Climbing Centre

Prices - £6 between Monday and Thursday, then £8 at all other times.

Opening times - Monday until Friday, 7am to 10pm. Saturday 7am to 7pm and Sunday 7am until 9pm.

The APEX climbing centre in Swadlincote is another great option. The centre, based at Green Bank Leisure Centre, has 16 stations of different designs and difficulties for the ultimate challenge.

No experience is needed, and staff are on hand to get you strapped into the harness for 60 minutes of fun to complete challenges and race to the top.

Find the full information about what you can do at the climbing centre on their website here.

Chocolate making at the Kandy Factory

Prices - Chocolate making experience for £12.99 per person.

Opening times - Open between 10am and 5pm every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Weekends are available only as pre-bookings.

The Kandy Factory, based in Burton Market Hall, offers chocolate-making experiences for all ages. The chocolate café offers workshops to create your own unique chocolate bars – and you might even be able to try a few bits!

Pre-booking is essential for any wanting to join in the fun, and can be done by popping into the store or visiting their website.

The Kandy Factory's website has loads of information, including how to book your own chocolate-making session online here.

Foremark Reservoir

Prices – Free.

Opening times – There are no opening times for the reservoir.

The reservoir in South Derbyshire is surrounded by areas of woodlands just waiting to be explored. There's also a Jack and Jill willow sculpture and varied wildlife to see plus great views of the Carvers Rocks Site.

The reservoir, located in Repton Road near Ticknall, also features a refreshment kiosk which opens in the summer months.

Calke Abbey

Price – Adult tickets cost £14.50 and children prices are £7.50.

Opening times – Opening times are between 7.30am to 7.30pm.

Ages – Appropriate for the whole family.

Calke Abbey, near Ticknall in Derbyshire. is a classic English country house and part of the National Trust.

The building had remained untouched for more than 100 years when the Trust took it over in 1985.

The interior design of the building is almost identical to the standard it would have been when it was taken into the Trust's hands in 1985.

The abbey holds an entire programme of events which allow the whole family to explore the house and surrounding gardens.

A full list of events can be found online on their website here.