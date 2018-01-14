The video will start in 8 Cancel

Keen knitters who can spare a few hours at home are needed to raise money for children with life-limiting illnesses.

The Donna Louise Burton Friends Group produces hundreds of knitted Easter chicks filled with chocolate creme eggs.

They are sold to raise money for The Donna Louise Children's Hospice, which cares for young people with terminal conditions.

The group is now looking for keen knitters who can follow a simple pattern to produce the chicks in plenty of time for Easter.

Susi McCarthy, of the Burton Friends Group, said: "Although we've only just passed Christmas, we're already turning our thoughts to Easter and our annual knitted chicks.

"If anyone can spare a bit of time to knit some chicks for us, or if you're not a knitter but you could donate some wool or some chocolate creme eggs, we'd really appreciate your help.

"The chicks make lovely little gifts at Easter and they raise money for a really great cause."

Anyone who can support the Burton Friends Group with their knitted chicks, wool or chocolate creme eggs is asked to email Susi McCarthy at susimccarthy@yahoo.co.uk for more details and the knitting pattern.