A villager whose water supply was cut off by the Beast from the East says the British could learn a lot from how their Canadian cousins deal with big freezes.

Jim Harlow tolerated temperatures of -35C when he lived in Toronto - and says Brits are ill-prepared for snow and ice.

He was among the Doveridge residents left without water for two days when the main pipe serving the area burst twice last week.

The 52-year-old also witnessed rural roads grinding to a halt as he drove to work in his 4x4.

But engineer Jim said Canadian temperatures would get so bitterly cold, "people's eyeballs would feel as though they were freezing".

He said: "During my time working at a factory of 650 people, I cannot recall one instance of people not coming into work on these days or indeed going home because of the snow – the subject wasn't even mentioned.

"It's all in a normal day's work for our Canadian cousins.

"There would be mountains of snow. Once I got into my car and the temperature gauge read -35C.

"We could throw a cup of water up into the air and it would freeze solid - Now THAT'S cold."

Mr Harlow said many Canadians pay a service fee to contractors to have their grass cut and kept clean in the summer.

When winter comes around, the same contractors switch to gritting and snow equipment to ensure roads are kept safe and clear.

Father-of-two Jim said: "The system really works. It's the same guys using the same trucks, they just have snowplough attachments.

"It could snow 2ft of snow overnight and then the next morning within three hours it would all be clear. The Canadians are super geared up for it.

"They expect it but we don't particularly get that degree or that amount of regularity of snow.

"Over the last five or six years I've never seen weather predications exaggerated so much.

"We get the predictions a week beforehand and people don't believe it.

"The Beast from the East was a classic example of people not believing what they're told, so when it happened, it's too late."

Mr Harlow worked in Canada for two years as the global head of manufacturing for a major pallet-making firm.

The factory was based in the Vaughan district of Toronto, which is the capital city of the Ontario province.

Water returned to Doveridge on Wednesday, March 7 - around 48 hours after the pipes were cracked by rapidly-thawing ice.