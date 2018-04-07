Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 38-year-old man has avoided an immediate jail sentence after he was caught driving at nearly four times the legal alcohol limit.

Robert Harvey, of Ferrers Avenue, Tutbury, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court having previously attempted to deny he was driving.

He admitted driving a Citreon Berlingo in Bridge Street, Tutbury, on February 25, with 125 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He has been made the subject of a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months because magistrates heard he was more than three times the legal limit, and that an accident occurred involving damage and he tried to deny that he was behind the wheel.

Magistrates were also told about his previous similar offending.

Harvey was told he must carry out 200 hours unpaid work, and was ordered to pay £85 court costs with a £30 victim surcharge. He was also banned from driving for 38 months.

Other criminals to appear in court

David Rookyard, 57, of Hunter Street, Horninglow.

Admitted assaulting a man in Burton on February 4.

Fined £180 and ordered to pay £50 compensation, £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Thomas Leggett, 32, of no fixed address.

Admitted possession of 0.14 grams of crack cocaine in Burton on February 19.

Fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Raivis Tolscins, 22, of Torrance Close, Branston.

Admitted driving a BMW in Bryony, Burton, on February 25, with 99 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Made the subject of a 12-month community order

Must carry out 90 hours unpaid work, ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Banned from driving for 25 months.

Aaron Smallman, 18, of no fixed address.

Admitted stealing a bottle of Jack Daniels Whiskey worth £26 from Tesco, Burton, on January 29.

Also admitted failing to attend court on February 19.

Committed to a young offenders' institution for 12 weeks due to his record of dishonesty and not engaging with the probation service.

Ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Benjamin Dakin, 24, of Thornley Street, Burton.

Admitted sending an electronic message in Burton on January 19 and 20 which was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

Admitted breaching a conditional discharge.

Made the subject of a 26-week prison sentence suspended for 24 months because of his previous convictions.

Must abide by a three-month curfew, ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £115 victim surcharge.