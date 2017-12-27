Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Expert Burton brewer Jon Archer has poured cold water on plans to turn beer into a petrol replacement - and says ale should be "reserved for drinking."

Jon, craft brewer at the Boot in Repton, has voiced doubts over far-reaching ideas to convert beer into fuel after scientists found that ales could be key to developing a sustainable alternative to petrol.

Chemists at the University of Bristol have spent years developing technology to convert widely-available ethanol into butanol. They are now working to scale up the technology using real ethanol fermentation broths, which contain up to 90 per cent water along with other impurities.

Professor Duncan Wass, of the university's School of Chemistry, said: "The alcohol in alcoholic drinks is actually ethanol - exactly the same molecule that we want to convert into butanol as a petrol replacement.

"So alcoholic drinks are an ideal model for industrial ethanol fermentation broths - ethanol for fuel is essentially made using a brewing process.

"If our technology works with alcoholic drinks - especially beer, which is the best model - then it shows it has the potential to be scaled up to make butanol as a petrol replacement on an industrial scale."

The chemists used a catalyst, a substance used to speed up and control a chemical reaction, to convert ethanol into butanol. They found their catalysts will convert beer - specifically the ethanol in beer - into butanol.

However, Jon Archer, who supplies lovingly-made beers for ale lovers in Burton and further afield, believes that "great beer should be reserved for drinking and perhaps for occasional use in a great ale pie."

He said: "If Professor Wass wants to create a sustainable alternative to petrol using beer, I am not sure the big traditional brewery brands in Burton would want their big volume beers to be too closely associated with a new downstream butanol industry – big Burton beer is not tasty any more so use it fuel your car instead!

"Growing barley is carbon positive, fermentation is not... yeast converts sugars into alcohol and carbon dioxide and brewers' use of a barley crop is small-scale compared to the potential demands of the fuel industry."

Professor Wass said beer would not be used on an industrial scale but was an "excellent readily available model" to test the technology.

The team will now build a large-scale version of their technology, which could take up to five years even if the experimental work runs smoothly.

They are also seeking to understand what makes their catalysts so successful at converting ethanol into butanol.

He said: "Beer is actually an excellent model for the mixture of chemicals we would need to use in a real industrial process, so it shows this technology is one step closer to reality."

Edmund King, president of the Automobile Association (AA), said: "Normally we would not advocate having a few beers in the car for obvious reasons, but if this cleans up automotive propulsion it is something that should be studied.

"However, this is the only form of drink-driving that we would support."

The team's research is published in the journal Catalysis Science and Technology.