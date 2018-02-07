The video will start in 8 Cancel

A motorist involved in a serious crash on the A38 is said to be in a "poorly but stable" condition in hospital.

The 34-year-old, from Stoke, was driving a red Seat Ibiza when he was involved in a serious collision with a lorry on at 6.15am yesterday, Tuesday, February 6.

The accident happened near the Shell filling station, on the southbound side of the A38 at Fradley.

The car driver was taken to a major trauma centre at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital after being anaesthetised at the scene while he was freed from the wreckage of his car.

The lorry driver, 49, managed to get out of the car of his truck after the crash, but was taken to Burton's Queen's Hospital after complaining of back and side pain.

Police and trauma doctors were on the scene alongside, three ambulances and the fire service who worked to free the trapped car driver.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police told the Burton Mail today: "The man remains in hospital, he is still very poorly but stable."

The crash happened between the A513 for the Alrewas and Tamworth turn off and Fine Lane, at the Fradley Arms junction.

The road was closed for more than six hours as emergency services worked to free those involved, investigate the scene and clear any debris.

It meant delays for drivers of up to three hours while diversions were in place. Roads in areas in Barton and Walton were heavily congested.