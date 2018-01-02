Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drunk man found with a five-inch knife in a Burton street has avoided an immediate jail sentence.

Patrick Treadwell, 46, of Saxon Street, Stapenhill, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

He admitted possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a locking knife with a five-inch blade in Station Street, Burton, on October 31.

Treadwell was given an eight-week jail sentence suspended for 12 months because magistrates heard he was drunk in a public place close to a centre for vulnerable people.

He was also ordered to undergo treatment for alcohol dependency and carry out 100 hours unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £115 victim surcharge.