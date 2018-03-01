The video will start in 8 Cancel

Bin collections across East Staffordshire could be cancelled to avoid the risk of lorries skidding on snow and ice.

Waste management chiefs say services are being affected by the cold snap dubbed the "Beast from the East".

Schools, roads and transport services have already been closed - and now bin lorries are struggling to complete their routes.

Bosses at East Staffordshire Borough Council say the trucks are "vulnerable to skidding" and have the potential to cause "considerable damage".

They say the health and safety of collection crews and the public are their main priorities and they will assess which routes are safe as the day progresses.

In a statement on its website, an East Staffordshire Borough Council spokesman said: "Today's severe weather has disrupted the council's waste collection service across the borough and we are unable to safely reach all households.

"Unfortunately this type of severe weather does have an impact on our service as refuse vehicles are vulnerable to skidding, with the potential to cause considerable damage.

"Whilst we will make every effort to minimise disruption, the health and safety of our crews and the public in general has to take priority.

"In addition to the condition of the roads, we also have to consider ice and snow on the pavements and footways and the potential risk to those collecting the bins.

"We are reassessing the conditions on an hourly basis and would ask that our residents remain patient.

"We will issue further information throughout the day.

"The council would like to apologise for any inconvenience."

