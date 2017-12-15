Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

East Staffordshire Borough Council has won praise for its annual accounts from auditors Grant Thornton - after only four "typos" were found.

The annual audit into East Staffordshire Borough Council's finances has been lauded for being almost flawless.

Accountants Grant Thornton were responsible for compiling feedback on financial statements provided by the council to the auditors up until the end of March, 2017.

This was then presented to the council at a meeting held at the town hall in Burton, on Monday, December 4.

Delivering the report on behalf of Grant Thornton, Mark Stocks said that the incredibly low amount of typos and mistakes seen on the financial report was practically unheard of.

Mr Stocks said: "In terms of our findings, we didn't find anything that was wrong, I think we found just four typos in the whole report, which is almost completely unheard of. Normally we see 19 or 20 mistakes on an account as a norm.

"One of the most challenging aspects is that we have to look at many avenues, and once again coming from a qualified opinion we're not making any recommendations or raising any issues, which I think is a commendable position to be in.

"I'd like to thank the officers for their help over the financial year and congratulate the council on a good set of accounts. East Staffordshire has always had good audits over the years, and across the country I think there's only around 80 councils who achieve this."

As part of their responsibilities in the audit, investigators from Grant Thornton had to give an opinion on the council's financial statements and assess the council's arrangements for making sure the use of resources is efficient and effective.

Councillor Julia Jessel, representative for the Needwood ward, said: "I think there's always a temptation when you get a good report to just let it go and not say anything, but I think it is to the council's credit and to the officers' credit and thank you very much to the auditor.

"It would be remiss for no comment to be made as I say, if you get things wrong, you'll find a lot of people will say things, but when you get things right, people tend to forget.

"I think it is important, because we spend a large amount of taxpayers' money, and it's important to provide the public with the assurance that they need that we do it in a proper manner, a wise manner and we have the council's support for that."