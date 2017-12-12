Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

East Staffordshire residents waiting to have their bins emptied today are being asked to leave them out for collection as council workers try to reach as many homes as possible.

Severe weather conditions across the district on Monday, December 11, made it impossible for waste collection services to be completed and residents due to have their bins emptied today, Tuesday, December 12, are being urged to bear with workers.

East Staffordshire Borough Council's waste collection service recommenced this morning, December 12, and workers will try to reach as many properties as possible. However, given the severe weather conditions, there may be some areas which remain inaccessible.

(Image: Getty)

A spokesman for the council said: "Unfortunately this type of severe weather does have an impact on our service as refuse vehicles are vulnerable to skidding, with the potential to cause considerable damage.

"While we will make every effort to minimise disruption, the health and safety of our crews and the public in general has to take priority. In addition to the condition of the roads, we also have to consider ice and snow on the pavements and footways and the potential risk to those collecting the bins.

"Households that should have had their bin emptied on Monday, December 11 should leave them at their normal collection point. We will continue to assess the situation and try to collect them as soon as possible. Please refer to the council’s website for further updates."