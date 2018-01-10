Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A host of top TV soap stars, big-named reality favourites and well-known singers will be swapping life in front of the cameras for the football pitch when they head to Burton for a charity match.

A bevy of stars including EastEnders' stars Jake Wood, Dean Gaffney and Danny Boy Hatchard will be joined on the pitch by Love Island's Alex Beattie and Chris Hughes for a match in aid of the Burton Albion Community Trust.

The celebrity names will be welcomed to the home of Championship side Burton Albion at their home ground of the Pirelli Stadium on Sunday, April 29, for the star-studied challenge match, which will kick off at 3pm. The match is open to the public, with the club hoping it will be a full house.

The proceeds of the game will go towards helping to support the adult and junior disability programmes delivered by Burton Albion's charity arm, the community trust.

The two teams will have celebrity managers/captains. It will be a Calum Best XI versus a Jake Wood XI and they will be joined by some Burton Albion legends and other well-known football stars for the clash.

Among the celebrities expected to take part in the game are soap stars Shayne Ward, of Coronation Street and EastEnders' actors Jamie Borthwick and Matt Lapinskas.

They will joined by actor Stephen Graham, of the Gangs of New York and Pirates of the Caribbean fame, Love Island's Alex Beattie and Chris Hughes, TOWIE's Dan Osborne and Liam Gatsby, pop stars Simon Webbe, of Blue, and Jimmy Constable, of 911. Calum Best is the son of late football legend George Best an appeared on TV show love Island. Soccer Am's Franky Fryer and Tubes, Jamie O'Hara, of Celebrity Big Brother, and So Solid Crew's MC Harvey will also be there.

And even more celebrities will be added to the list over the next few weeks.

Bosses at the club said that the clash promises to be a great afternoon out for all the family with a chance to see some top celebrities enjoying themselves while also supporting the work of Burton Albion Community Trust.

Matt Hancock, the trust's head of community, said: "It's going to be a fantastic day out and I want to thank in advance everyone who has agreed to take part. Not only will it be great to see so many household names coming to Burton Albion it will be a big boost to Burton Albion Community Trust and all the work we do in the community."

Kevin Cooper, from Sellebrity Soccer which is organising the event, said: "We are looking forward to bringing this exciting celebrity football match to Burton Albion FC for the first time. This will be a family fun-day and with 34 celebrities/legends taking part.

"You can be sure of lots of goals and fun, and at the same time the most important thing is raising money for Burton Albion Community Trust. We look forward to seeing you on Sunday, April 29."

Admission prices will be £10 for adults on the terrace and £5 for under 17s. The seats will be £15 for adults and £8 for under 17s.

Tickets will be on sale from 10am on Tuesday, January 16, and are available by calling 01283 565938, visiting the club shop during normal opening hours or by visiting www.burtonalbionfc.co.uk.

Hospitality packages will be available by calling Kate Griffiths 01283 565938 or email Kate.Griffiths@burtonalbionfc.co.uk for further details.

What is the Burton Albion Community Trust?

The Burton Albion Community Trust (BACT) is a registered charity and an award-winning organisation. It delivers programmes across five main themes - participation, social inclusion, disability, education and health.

Bosses said that having such a variety of themed programmes enable them to be an influential partner in all aspects of the community and also allows them to have a wider impact both regionally and nationally.

The trust aims to use the power of football and brand of Burton Albion Football Club to make a difference to the lives of people within the community.