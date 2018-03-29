The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Easter is almost up us and as millions of Christians around the world get ready to celebrate what is a hugely important time of year for them.

Today, Thursday, March 29, 2018 is known as Maundy Thursday and here are some facts about the day

What is Maundy Thursday and when is it?

Maundy Thursday, which is also known as Holy Thursday, Covenant Thursday, Great and Holy Thursday, Sheer Thursday, and Thursday of Mysteries, is a Christian holy day that falls on the day before Good Friday.

It honours the Last Supper of Jesus Christ with the Apostles in Jerusalem before he was betrayed.

Maundy comes from the Latin mandatum, meaning command, used in the ceremony of the washing of the feet which forms part of some church services.

According to St John's gospel, before the Last Supper, Jesus washed his followers' feet to show his humility.

He then said: "A new commandment I give unto you: that you love one another as I have loved you."

This year Maundy Thursday will be celebrated today, Thursday, March 29.

Are there any traditions associated with Maundy Thursday?

Until 1689, there was a custom of the monarch washing worshippers’ feet in Westminster Abbey.

Food and clothing would also be handed out to the poor.

These days, the Queen attends a Royal Maundy service at one of Britain's cathedrals or royal chapels.

The sovereign hands out "Maundy money" to pensioners from local communities.

What is Maundy money?

(Image: (Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth - Pool/Getty Images))

Maundy money is made up of coins that have been specially minted for the occasion – they are legal tender and are highly collectable.

The image of The Queen on ordinary coinage has changed over the years, but Maundy coins still show the same portrait, by Mary Gillick, as the first coins issued in the year of her coronation in 1953.

In a tradition dating to the 15th century, as many elderly men and women as there are years in the Queen's age receive the Maundy money.

This year, it has been confirmed that the Queen, now 92, will attend a Royal Maundy service at St George's Chapel, Windsor.

Some 92 men and 92 women will receive the Maundy money from Her Majesty.

What are the other Easter dates?

Here are all the Easter-related festivities: