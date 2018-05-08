Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton charity which supports men in need of anything from emotional help to employment issues has become the first organisation to benefit from a new funding pot.

Russell Roof Tiles, which has sites in Wetmore Lane and Nicolson Way, in Burton, has set up a new community fund and, after months of raising money, £2,000 has now been handed over to The Eaton Foundation.

The Eaton Foundation, based in Orchard Street, in the town, was set up in August 2013 and helps men in need by acting as a one-stop shop for those that need support, and can include needing someone to confide in to free training courses and volunteering opportunities.

Russell Roof Tile's donation will contribute towards helping the charity providing this service.

Two staff members at Russell Roof Tiles, Caroline Westwood and Katrina Cooke, also volunteered their time at The Eaton Foundation, helping out and seeing for themselves the work that the charity does within the community.

Fund-raising efforts which helped collect the £2,000 included staff donating £10 from their salary every month and a charity cycle challenge.

Caroline, a customer service supervisor at Russell Roof Tiles, which employs 72 people, said: "Volunteering at The Eaton Foundation was a very humbling and special experience for me and Katrina and I am glad that we were able to lend our support and raise such a fantastic amount of money for the charity as part of our new Community Fund initiative."

Having raised £56,000 for a variety of charities since 2015, bosses at the roof tile manufacturer said they have always been dedicated to supporting local causes, choosing one charity each year to benefit from a host of staff fund-raising activity.

Staff at Russell Roof Tiles previously supported The Eaton Foundation through various fund-raising activities, including donating £400 worth of hampers during the festive season.

However, this year, Russell Roof Tiles wanted to do more. As a result, the team will be spreading their fund-raising efforts and supporting a number of charities and organisations which they believe are a pivotal part of the community.

All money raised goes into the Community Fund and then periodically, each nominated group, event or organisation like the Eaton Foundation will receive a share.

Andrew Hayward, managing director at Russell Roof Tiles, said: "We are delighted to have offered our support to The Eaton Foundation, which provides a much-needed mental health service within the community, providing men in need of confidential support with training and counselling.

"The brand-new Community Fund will see not just one charity benefit this year, but a number of worthy causes, which helps and supports our local community."

Alex Eaton, chief executive at The Eaton Foundation, said: "We are very happy to be supported by Russell Roof Tiles as it is an amazing local company that is very community minded."