An elderly man has been taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a third flood flat in Burton earlier today.

Fire crews and paramedics were called to the blaze at Carlton Court in Shobnall Road in the town at around 10.30am this morning, Wednesday, April 11.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said that fire crews from Burton, Tutbury and Lichfield were at the scene and managed to put the fire out by 10.44am. West Midlands Ambulance Service was also at the scene and has confirmed that an elderly man was treated by paramedics.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue said: "Our firefighters received a call at 10.25am to reports of a fire in a block of flats.

"When crews arrived, a cooker in the flat was completely alight. All people in the flat have been accounted for and two adults have been checked for smoke inhalation.

"The fire was put out at 10.44am and firefighters are working to ventilate the property."

The spokesman added an elderly man has now been taken to Queen's Hospital in Burton by ambulance.

Paramedics have confirmed they had treated a patient at the scene, but the nature of his injuries were not currently known.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called by the fire service and are currently at the scene. Colleagues from the Midlands Air Ambulance are also at the scene, but responded by car.

"Our paramedics treated an elderly man at the scene."

The fire broke out in a block of flats that are part of a sheltered accommodation scheme for pensioners in the area with 30 flats at the Carlton Court site. Each resident has a private staff, but is also supported by management staff that work at the flats.