An electric heating pad set fire to bedding at the home of a 93-year-old Burton resident.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue were called to the home on Queensland Crescent, in the town, after reports of a fire in the bedroom.

Firefighters were called at around 7.45pm on Tuesday, January 9.

When they arrived, the crew found that the electric pad, used to warm the resident's back, had been placed in the 93-year-old resident's bed, causing the bedding to smoulder.

This pad started to overheat and made the bedding smouldered, before the resident could take the pad and the blankets and put them in the bath.

Now, people are being urged to take care during the winter months.

John Kitchener, the station manager at the service said: "Fortunately this incident did not develop into a full blaze and was actually out when we arrived. As the heat pad was under blankets it could easily have set these alight and cause a far more serious fire.

"This type of pad is not designed to be used in this way and we urge residents to use any products that admit heat in line with its instructions and guidelines.

"We also advise anyone who discovers a fire in their home to get out; stay out. Although we understand why the lady removed the pad and blankets the safest thing to do is to leave the property and call us.

"This incident is the second this week to involve an elderly person trying to keep warm although thankfully this incident did not have the same tragic outcome. This particular resident had mobility issues.

"These are two factors highlighted in the SAME campaign which aims to make people aware of the four factors which increase the likelihood of dying in a fire; these are smoking, alcohol, mobility issues and being elderly.

"Please keep warm safely and if you need any information on heating on your home call our free Community Advice Team on 0800 0241 999."