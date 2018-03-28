Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parents across Burton and South Derbyshire are being reassured after emails were sent to several schools threatening to 'run down and shoot' children.

Staffordshire Police has confirmed schools in the county had received "malicious emails", but officers have said they do not think there is a threat to local communities.

The emails have been sent to schools up and down the country, and some schools have even been placed on lock-down while the emails were investigated. They have been received from an unknown source.

According to the Cambridge Times, the email says that at 3.15pm, a car will drive into as many students as possible as they try to leave.

It reportedly reads: "If you try and evacuate them the driver will get out and shoot any student leaving.

"You have a choice here, you can ignore this email and risk the lives of the students you say you care for, or you can listen to what we are telling you.

"The only way out is to go out with a BANG.

The email signs off: "From your team, PI3x13t."

Police forces across the country have been confirming that emails have been received, although they are not thought to be terror-related.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "This morning we received a number of calls from schools across the county concerning a malicious email.

"The emails were not isolated to the county's schools and are believed to have been sent to schools across the country.

"None of the threats received by schools in Staffordshire are believed to be a threat to our communities. We would like to thank schools for remaining vigilant and urge them to report anything suspicious."

It comes after schools received emails threatening that a child had been sent to school with a bomb earlier this month and it would be detonated if a random of £3,500 was not paid.

Derbyshire were contacted by the Burton Mail and said they had not received any calls from school which had received the email.

A Metropolitan Police statement said: "The Met has received a number of reports relating to malicious communications sent to schools across London on Wednesday, March 28. These are currently being treated as hoaxes. There is no evidence to suggest that this is terror-related."