Emergency services were called to a crash in Burton earlier today.

A car and a lorry were involved in a collision at the roundabout on Wharf Road just before 12.30pm.

Police have confirmed, however, the incident was not serious and nobody has sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We were called just before half past 12 to reports of a road traffic collision between a lorry and one car.

"It happened on the roundabout near to the Army Reserve Centre and involved a lorry and a Citreon C1.

"The ambulance service attended and checked the driver of the car over, but nobody was taken to hospital. The lorry was in a drivable condition and the car has now been recovered, so the road is now clear."