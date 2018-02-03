The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Emergency services were called to a motorbike fire in Church Gresley in the early hours of this morning.

The incident occurred in Regent Street, Church Gresley, at 12.40am.

Fire and rescue service crews from Swadlincote responded to the incident and successfully extinguished the fire.

The smouldering vehicle was then moved from the highway as a safety precaution and the police were informed.

A police spokesman said that they were aware of the incident but that it was "not being treated as suspicious".

Elsewhere in the county last night, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire fire crews were called to a tumble dryer fire in Grosvenor Street, Derby, at 9.11pm.

Meanwhile in Staffordshire at 5.50pm yesterday, fire crews from Longton, Cheadle and Stone rushed to a stable blaze at a farm in Morrilow Heath, which is believed to have been started following the "careless disposal of hot ashes".

Both fires were successfully extinguished.