Emergency services have been called to Burton Bridge this evening as parts of an ongoing incident.
Little is known about what is happening at the moment, but police cars, fire engines and an ambulance have all be spotted by residents.
The incident is no longer ongoing and this concludes our live blog coverage.
Traffic returning to normal
Traffic on the bridge and in surrounding areas is now returning to normal.
What we know so far
- Emergency services got a call at 4.45pm
- Fire crews, ambulance and police attended the scene at Burton bridge
- A spokesman from the fire service said that the party involved was on a Duke of Edinburgh trip
- Someone got into difficulties in the river and a canoe was overturned
- Three other canoes were camped safely on the bank of the river
- It was confirmed at the scene that there were no injuries
- All concerned were safely camped upstream
- Emergency services have now left the scene
All emergency services have now left the scene.
Delays to bus service
Midland Classic has said on Facebook: “We have been made aware of an incident on the Trent Bridge with emergency services in attendance. This is causing delays to our services in this area.”
Incident involves people on Duke of Edinburgh field trip
A spokesman for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue service said an individual got into difficulties in the river.
Paul Cullen, said: “We were called at 4.43pm to reports of an incident at the river. On arrival we found an upturned canoe upstream of the weir and three further canoes on the banks. Special water units were called from Tamworth and Newcastle. It’s a Duke of Edinburgh field trip, where an individual had difficulties, the leaders got all out of the water. There are no injuries and all involved are camped further upstream.”
Pictures from the scene
Traffic building up in Burton
Traffic is building around the area, according to traffic and travel website Inrix.
Heavy traffic has been reported on the A511 Ashby Road, in Winshill, heading westbound, Horninglow Road and Bridge Street.
This is before Derby Street and Stapenhill Road with travel time around 10 minutes.
Onlooker reports seeing fire fighters putting rope over the bridge
One bystander said that two fire engines were on the bridge and they were using equipment such as rope as if they were “preparing to go over the bridge.” The woman, who did not wish to be named said: “It looked like a rope with some sort of oval float on it. The ambulance has just arrived and it looks quite serious. The traffic is terrible and people are having to move into one lane.”
Our reporter Ben Waldron is at the scene and said traffic is backing up along the high street.
Emergency services on Burton Bridge
Fire crews at incident on Burton Bridge
There are reports of an incident on Burton bridge with fire crews from Burton and an ambulance joining police after receiving a call at 4.45pm.