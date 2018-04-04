Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Avid Burton Albion fans are being urged to take up the opportunity to see the England stars of the future - and the plea comes from current Three Lions player Jack Butland.

The England and Stoke City goalkeeper wants football fans across Burton to take up the chance of seeing stars of the future in actions during the UEFA European Under-17 Championships.

Burton Albion is among a number of venues selected for the annual tournament, alongside the likes of Rotherham United, the England sides' national headquarters at St George's Park in Tatenhill and Walsall FC's ground.

England won the European Under-17 title in 2010 and 2014, before finishing as runners-up in 2017 to Spain.

England international keeper, Butland, played himself in the 2010 tournament and is now calling for supporters to buy tickets and show their support.

The 25-year-old was on the books at Birmingham City during the 2010 competition and went on to represent Great Britain at the 2012 London Olympic games.

After impressing for the Championship club, Butland signed for Premier League side Stoke City, where he has gone from strength to strength since.

(Image: (Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images))

He is now firmly the club's first choice goalkeeper and has six caps for the main England team, with many suggesting he could be in net for this summer's World Cup in Russia.

He said: "To play in a major tournament, no matter what age, means it is a chance to show yourself. Lots of players from the winning side I was part of have gone and been successful.

"There have been some great players to come through, even players I know well like Gerard Deulofeu and Jese Rodriguez who I play with at Stoke now.

"I have not been lucky enough to play in a home tournament from England so for these young guys who are able to do that, it is a massive experience and they can really show what they are about.

"We managed to win the European Championships eight years ago and it has been a massive part of my career.

"It was an incredible experience and memory which I will never forget and something I look back on and am incredibly proud of.

"We had a great set of talent that year and we do this year too. For anyone to get to play in that tournament, it will be very special.

"Tickets are just £2 for kids and £4 for adults, so I want everyone in Burton to come on down and cheer on the young players. We have a bright future in this country and these players are at the heart of that.

"It is a great chance to come and see the stars of tomorrow."

Other England stars who have played for the under-17s and gone to play for the senior side include Wayne Rooney, Jack Wilshere and Raheem Sterling.

The stars of tomorrow will be in action in the UEFA European Under-17 Championship, running from Friday, May 4, until Sunday, May 20.

Currently, there will be four matches held at the Pirelli Stadium, with the first on Monday, May 7, between two teams in group B, kicking off at 12.30pm.

The second is between two group C teams, on Tuesday, May 8 with a 7pm kick off. The third will be another group B game, kicking off at 1pm on Thursday, May 10.

Finally, the second quarter final fixture will be held on Sunday, May 13 with a kick off of 7pm.

Anybody interested in attending some visit www.TheFA.com/U17Euro for tickets and more information.

Notable names from 2010 Championships

Unsure on whether to attend or not?

The 2010 UEFA European Under-17 Championships played host to a whole roster of footballing superstars who at the time were relatively unknown.

These are just a select few players who turned out at the tournament.

Ross Barkley

Former Everton midfielder, Ross Barkley played a pivotal role in England’s success during the 2010 competition, scoring two goals in the competition.

This was also the year that the then 16-year-old made his debut for Everton, going on to make 150 league appearances for the Scouse side before making a £15 million move to English champions, Chelsea in January 2018.

Now 24, the attacking midfielder has seen his style of play compared with the likes of Michael Ballack and Paul Gascoigne and could be on the plane to this summer’s World Cup.

Paul Pogba

Arguably now one of the biggest names in the game. Paul Pogba scored France's only goal in their semi-final loss to England in the 2010 competition.

The then Manchester United player only played three games for the side before leaving for Italian giants Juventus in 2012 for free.

It was here that the midfielder made a name for himself as a creative midfielder with intense power and an impressive passing range.

In 2016, Pogba completed a then world record move back to the Red Devils for a fee estimated to be around £89.3 million, according to reports.

(Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Juan Bernat

In 2010, Juan Bernat was a fairly unknown quantity and represented Spain in the competition.

The versatile full back made more than 70 appearances for Valencia’s first and second side before taking a big step up with a move to German and European giants, Bayern Munich.

Now 25, Bernat has turned out on seven occasions for the Spanish national team.