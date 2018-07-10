Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nestling in the ancient Needwood Forest, once the 13th century hunting grounds of the Berkeley family, lies St George’s Park, home of English football.

It is right in the heart of Staffordshire and you can’t help noticing, right at the heart of England.

The Centre for National Football which is situated in Tatenhill, near Burton, has been the focus of much of criticism since it opened five years ago.

Players turning out for the senior men’s team have under-achieved. But all that has changed with the Three Lions success in the World Cup Russia.

As tomorrow’s semi-final tie against Croatia looms, we look at why St George’s Park has been vital to the England squad.

1. Power base for the backroom boys. They may wear track suits but most of those behind the scenes carry clipboards and have become crucial both in the build-up to the World Cup and during it.

Whether it is clinical analysis of each team they meet, measuring every calorie consumed by the players or safeguarding them psychologically, they have been winners. St George’s Park is where these guys work and meet.

(Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

2. Facilities - everything the elite players could possibly need is there - gym, pitches, treatment rooms, swimming pool and ace restaurants.

There are meeting rooms, cinemas where games can be analysed, important quiet areas, plus consulting rooms with a fresh focus on the players’ emotional wellbeing.

3. Centre of excellence - top level coaching courses are run at the purpose-built centre.

Former Manchester United star Nicky Butt was one of delegates studying there in recent weeks for his coaching qualifications.

The courses are recognised around the globe. Half measures are not tolerated. Professionalism is the norm.

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

4. Inclusive - St George’s Park opens its doors to everyone. The English women’s football team meet and train at St George’s and they went on to win bronze in the 2015 Women’s World Cup in Canada.

The team’s captain Steph Houghton has sung the praises of the place. Retired England women’s footballer Alex Scott is a pundit at the men’s World Cup.

The FA is committed to supporting grassroots football, no matter if the players are from Brixton or Eton. And Burton Albion also train there.

5. Location - St George’s siting right in the middle of England makes it the ideal spot for players and officials to meet.

Try Googling St George’s Park National Football Centre and the pin in Google maps drops in a field in the middle of nowhere.

Perfect to be away from prying eyes. Historically, the FA has tried setting up camp at Lilleshall Hall in Shropshire as a meeting place, also Bisham Abbey in Berkshire. The anonymity of St George's is just perfect.

(Image: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

6. Building team spirit - want to know one of the reasons why England’s players are looking so relaxed in Russia? Gareth Southgate has succeeded where many others have failed and instilled team spirit into the squad.

Something which us, the fans, are now all responding to. The manager is a man of his time and has adopted modern motivational methods to inspire the whole squad. He has found this place to talk...

7. It is also somewhere where he has listened. Gareth Southgate has met England players informally - and privately - at St George’s for chats and a stroll around the grounds.

He makes himself accessible and that arm round the shoulder is important to the young men in the squad.

8. Young blood - schoolchildren around Staffordshire are regularly invited to watch selected training sessions. What an inspiration for youngsters!