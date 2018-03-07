Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Top women's football star Sophie Bradley-Auckland has been sharing her story in a bid to inspire young girls from Burton and South Derbyshire.

The England and Doncaster Rovers star was taking part in an empowering event aimed at inspiring young girls as they look towards their future at Burton Albion's Pirelli Stadium.

The event was the brainchild of Fleur Robinson, commercial director at Burton Albion, and the "Inspiring your future" event saw 100 sixth formers from schools, including the de Ferrers Academy, The Pingle Academy and John Taylor High School, enjoy an in depth talk with Sophie Bradley-Auckland, who has played football at England and Olympic level.

The 28-year-old shared details on her fascinating career and personal experiences, including the tough times working through a serious knee injury, and magical moments along the way.

The mother-of-one who has represented her country on the pitch and currently plays for Doncaster Rovers, shared anecdotes about time playing against Brazil, and how becoming a mother has not stopped her playing the sport she loves.

Sophie, from Nottingham, said: "It has been great fun and it is definitely something we should see more of, we never had any events like this when I was at school. At this age you don’t really know what you want to do and you are not always confident enough to ask.

"My main message to the students was not to panic if they are not sure what they want to do, because there are plenty of pathways and if doors do open, it is important to take those opportunities."

Sophie, who now juggles football with being a trainee manager at her parent’s care home, said football has given her skills for other environemtns.

She said: "I feel like I chose football over tennis because I was keen to be part of a team and you can take that team ethic into most working environments. I also think it is important, to challenge yourself in whatever you do.

"I am not the biggest fan of talking in front of people but sometimes to achieve things you have to push yourself out of your comfort zone.

"Although my dad never really wanted me to play football, I have been lucky enough to always have a supportive family by my side. Maybe he didn’t really take me serious at first but I knew that is what I wanted to do and when it became my career they were always behind me, especially when I got injured and was recovering. Sometimes all you need is a bit of belief from others to succeed and I hope the girls got that from today.

"Playing football at the Olympics by far has to be the highlight of my career, without a shadow of a doubt, but the thing I am most proud of away from football is having my daughter Macie who is nine months old. Whatever you choose to do, enjoy it."

The girls took part in interactive workshops held by experts, which included making the right choices around finance, how to make a positive impact and keeping active through sport to support mental wellbeing. To close the event around 40 business people participated in a live networking session with the students who put into practice their new found skills, with the aim to further boost their confidence.

Roxie Jablonska, 17, from Church Gresley, and Sophie Lockwood, 17, from Swadlincote, were at the event with classmates from Pingle Sixth Form in Swadlincote.

Roxie said: "This is the first time I have done anything like this and it has been really good. It was a bit nerve wracking because there are lots of people here I don’t know but there is a really positive energy."

Sophie added: "I think it is really important to celebrate International Women’s Day and events like this really give us the chance to get out there and see the opportunities that we might not normally consider. It has been great listening to Sophie tell us her story and I found it really inspirational."

Fleur said her original idea was to bring together a group of local businesses and stakeholders to inspire the students to focus on their personal development, as they begin to think about further education, work and their future.

Fleur, who is also a council member of the Football Association and an ambassador for BTEC, was delighted to have created and hosted the event.

She said: "In today’s busy world I believe strongly that if young people develop their softer skills, such as communicating with confidence and learning how to become work or further education ready, they will be better prepared to make the right choices in life.

"Sophie was a truly inspirational speaker as she has achieved so much, at such a young age, and continues to strive to be the best in all aspects of her life, in her job, as a mother and of course playing football!

"International Women's Day is a great opportunity to celebrate and make a positive difference for women and I am delighted that we have been able to unite these 100 young women to focus on their future. There was a great atmosphere in the room and I believe the girls left the event with new skills and confidence to follow their dreams."

The event was sponsored by the Professional Footballers’ Association, Staffordshire University and The Football Association.

Alan Irwin, of the Professional Footballers’ Association, said: "The Professional Footballers' Association was absolutely delighted to support the Inspiring Your Future event and for our union to join the celebrations in the lead up to International Women’s Day.

"This was a wonderful opportunity to demonstrate the power of sport in promoting gender equality and opportunity for all young people to follow their dreams and ambitions and be successful in whatever career they pursue in life."

Baroness Sue Campbell, head of women’s football at The Football Association, added: "This was a great opportunity for the students to seek out information and build their knowledge as part of the day. I am delighted that one of our England Ladies footballing legends shared her journey with the group.

"Football is at heart of the community in many towns and cities across the country and this event at Burton Albion is a great example of this."

International Women’s Day, which takes place on Thursday, March 8, celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements for women. It also marks a call for action for accelerating gender parity. International Women’s Day has been celebrated for over a century, with the first run by the suffragettes in 1911.