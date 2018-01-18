Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Proposals to bring the country-wide live gaming phenomenon of 'escape rooms' to Burton have hit a snag.

An 'escape rooms' venue was due to be set up in Burton after proposals were given the green light by borough council planning chiefs.

East Staffordshire Borough Council had approved plans for five escape rooms which would have been created on the first and second floors of 83-86 High Street, Burton, above the restaurant Pinocchios and fast food takeaway Grillaz.

However, Julie Smith, the applicant behind the plans for Burton, has told the Burton Mail she is unable to 'pursue the plan further at this stage' and she is instead hoping another applicant will come forward and take on the project.

At an escape room, people take part in a physical adventure game in which players solve a series of puzzles and riddles using clues, hints and strategy to complete a series of tasks. Players are given a set time limit to find the secret plot which is hidden within the rooms.

In theory, the planning permission still stands so someone else could take on the project.

Planning permission currently allows the escape rooms to run from 10am to 11pm each day and there are eight parking spaces available at the premises.

One neighbour had raised concerns about car parking provision and the impact on highway safety, as well as any noise disruption from the operations.

However, planning officers at the borough council said in a report: "Notwithstanding the objections raised by the neighbour, increased noise levels would be controlled through the use of a suitable noise mitigation scheme. The sale of alcohol would be controlled under separate licensing regulations. However it does not form part of the proposals.

"The proposed use of the premises, although somewhat unusual, is not considered to be unacceptable. The use would be appropriate within this location and would complement surrounding town centre uses."

Escape rooms are now popping up across the country and are similar to a TV's Crystal Maze, with groups of people locked in a room together, tasked with solving clues along the way in order to unlock the door and escape.