Plans to bring the country-wide live gaming phenomenon of escape rooms to Burton could be back on the table.

The move had looked dead in the water when applicant Julie Smith pulled the plug and asked for someone else to come forward and see it through.

But now bosses at Break Escape, which runs a similar attraction in Loughborough, have told the Burton Mail they are interested in taking up the mantle.

A Break Escape spokesman said: "(Burton) is a location we are keen on working and we are about to start viewing properties, one being on the same road as where the current plans are for.

"Burton has always been somewhere we have been thinking about for more than a year."

Last year, Ms Smith got planning permission to open five escape rooms in High Street, but later said she was unable to "pursue the plan further".

Planners had given her the green light to open the rooms above restaurant Pinocchios and takeaway Grillaz.

That permission still stands and could theoretically benefit Break Escape.

At escape rooms, people take part in physical adventure games to solve a series of puzzles and riddles using clues, hints and strategy.

Players are given set time limits to find secret plots and solve mysteries before they can get out.

Planning permission currently allows the escape rooms to run from 10am to 11pm each day and there are eight parking spaces available at the premises.

One neighbour had raised concerns about car parking provision and the impact on highway safety, as well as any noise disruption from the operations.

However, planning officers at the borough council said noise levels would be controlled and the attraction would improve the town centre.

Escape rooms are now popping up across the country and are similar to a popular TV show The Crystal Maze.