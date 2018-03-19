Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton has been chosen as the destination for a brand new 'escape room' attraction and it is set to open in the summer.

The latest craze interactive puzzle game will open on the first floor of 83-86 High Street, Burton, above Pinocchio's restaurant and fast food takeaway Grillaz.

Escape rooms are interactive physical games where players are tasked with figuring out a number of puzzles and riddles in order to get out of a locked room within a strict time limit. The games often have themes, including zombies or Harry Potter.

Burton's will be a franchise of Escape Time from Bartlett Leisure Limited. The escape room specialist already has one such room in Sutton Coldfield and is opening a second location in St Ives, Cornwall, in the coming weeks.

According to the director of Bartlett Leisure Limited, Chris Bartlett: "Burton is sure in for a treat", as the Sutton Coldfield location has been open for a little more than a year and is already ranked in the top three escape room venues in the West Midlands on the TripAdvisor website.

Further details of what games will be on offer will be released across the next few weeks, organisers have confirmed.

A spokesman also said that Burton was picked as the next location because: "It's another local location to our Sutton Coldfield branch and this opportunity arose.

"We've got a good place in Sutton and we actually get a lot of customers come from Burton way and that area."

A Facebook page has been set up for the Burton branch of Escape Time, where updates will be posted regularly up to launch and can be found online at https://www.facebook.com/Escape-Time-Burton-upon-Trent-Live-Escape-Room-Games-338095926711652 .