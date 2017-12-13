Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans for 203 houses on a Burton town centre site left vacant for nearly 15 years have been approved - despite fears over increased noise nuisance.

Building for the scheme, from Trent & Dove Housing and Maplevale Developments, must now begin within two years - with councillors eager to see houses completed as soon as possible.

The site, off Hawkins Lane, has been vacant since 2003, and had previously been home to barrel-making company Alumasc Grundy Ltd.

The site also has approval for a large retail store, with Tesco's bid being granted permission in 2011 - but the supermarket chain later pulled out for financial reasons.

Out of a total of 203 homes, 87 will be affordable housing - a higher ratio than required at 43 per cent - and would be spread across the site.

East Staffordshire borough councillors on the planning committee approved the plans with a unanimous 11 votes in favour during a marathon four-hour meeting on Tuesday night (December 13).

But concerns were raised by Darren Abbot, a representative for neighbouring haulage firm Maurice Hill Transport, established in 1960, which is based at the Burton Rail Terminal to the north of the site.

He said noise from the company's work - which runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and includes 200 daily lorry movements - will prove a nuisance for residents, who could complain and call for restrictions to be placed on the business.

Mr Abbot said: "This application will affect other residents near the site, such as the company I am speaking on behalf of; the area around the site is a transport hub, and business is 24 hours.

"There are 200 movements a day, the haulage site noise will definitely affect new residential developments, and I find it unacceptable.

"It should only be approved if it can be made certain that residents will not complain about noise, it will affect businesses moving freight and any other businesses using the Burton rail terminal."

Christopher Timothy, agent for the developers, said that while the scheme would increase traffic in the area, there would be fewer movements than envisaged under the previously approved Tesco scheme.

The planned houses would be a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom properties.

There will also be a range of apartments, bungalows and one to three-storey houses.

Almost two car parking spaces have been allocated per property, with 399 planned in total.

The developers will build two new classrooms and office accommodation at Holy Trinity School, at a cost of £450,000, as part of a Section 106 agreement to help them cope with the influx of new families.

A Section 106 agreement - or S106 - is a legal deal between council planners and developers to bring in a suggested favourable idea, often an add-on to the application, to make the plans more acceptable.

Meanwhile, residents in Hawkins Lane and Horninglow Street had expressed fears of increased parking problems with yellow line restrictions.

Cllr Chris Smith, felt that as long as there was no "adverse affect" on the surrounding businesses then he would approve of the plans.

He said: "I worry that noise complaints from new owners will come in and see changes to existing businesses; is there no procedure in place for who was there first?"

The council's environment officer Chris Humphreys said there was no such policy but noise levels taken from the site during working hours were not seen to be too high.

A Soundblok - a six-metre tall wall of earth covered in plants - will be put in place around the site boundaries which border the railway line and its businesses, to ease possible noise nuisance.

New residents near the existing businesses would be encouraged to keep windows closed, but would also have alternative ventilation as a back-up.

But Cllr Julia Jessel said the haulage company's disturbance would be "quite a different type of noise" and would be "irritating" for new residents.

She said: "I would like to see building start within two years, not three, and to make sure there is a management company for the noise cancelling wall."

Play equipment would be installed on the site for the new residents, and the extensions at Holy Trinity would have to be built as soon as a certain number of houses - to be set by council officers - have been filled.

Cllr Ken Builth felt the overall decision should not rest on the issue of potential future noise complaints.

He said: "I don't feel we can vote down an application on the possibility that someone could complain in a couple of years' time."

The recommendation to ensure developers build within two years was approved unanimously, despite recommendations from officers that the regular three-year limit would be fine, due to the time required to get an industrial brownfield site back into proper use.

Cllr Greg Hall proposed that the plans should be approved, seconded by Cllr Raymond Faulkner, and the scheme was approved unanimously.