A company "proud" to be a part of this years' Burton Mail Heroes Awards has appealed to the public to nominate their heroes.

Burton recruitment agency Ethero is sponsoring this year's The Extra Mile Award category in the Burton Mail Heroes Awards. It aims to recognise those people who always goes above and beyond whether that be at work or life in general.

The Extra Mile Award could be given to someone who is always trying to get people in the Burton community together or even a teacher who goes out of their way to give extra tutoring to children who need it.

Perhaps you know of a fund-raising hero who has spent their life raising money for worthwhile causes in the area.

Or it could be that you have a friend that has helped you through hard times in life and you simply want to say thank you for all they have done.

Ethero has teamed up with the Burton Mail and wants readers to make sure they nominate and take the chance to say a big thank you to those who are always putting others before themselves by publicly acknowledging them for their kindness, bravery and selflessness.

The Burton Mail Heroes awards are a way to show how we truly appreciate these people - and anyone can nominate someone they think deserves recognition.

Ethero, of Borough Road, in the town, is now urging members of the public to click on the link below and get moninating. It's quick and easy to do so too.

A spokesman for Ethero said: "Ethero are proud to sponsor The Extra Mile Award for this year's Burton Mail Hero's Awards. Ethero is a recruitment and employment organisation with our local office based on Borough Road.

"Through our industry sector, we often engage with individuals who go the Extra Mile to ensure they make a real difference to our clients and other colleagues they work with.

"Being able to sponsor an award where someone has been nominated and recognised for going the Extra Mile to benefit others."

An awards ceremony will be held on Wednesday, July 4, at the Burton Albion Football Club. The ceremony will consist of a drinks reception, three course meal, celebrity hosts and the awards themselves where category winners will be announced.

To nominate your hero and say the biggest thank you of all to your heroes, all you need to for do is fill out this form. It's quick and easy to do.

There are awards for:

Achievement Against All Odds Award, sponsored by Burton funeral director Murray's;

Carer Award, sponsored by Healthcare at Home, the Burton-based care home;

Extra Mile Award sponsored by Ethero, the Burton employment agency;

Inspirational Youngster Award sponsored by Clipper Logistics/SuperDry, the logistics service and clothing store;

Mum of the Year Award sponsored by Albion Bathrooms/Kitchens/Electricals, a kitchen supply store in Burton;

The Volunteer of the Year Award, sponsored by Burton tour operator Riviera Travel.

Hero of Heroes Award, sponsored by Burton and Bretby Rotary Club..

There are also categories for:

Courage Award;

Dad of the Year Award;

Fund-raiser of the Year Award and The Great Neighbour Award.