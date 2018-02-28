Freezing temperatures and snowfall are expected to continue today as the 'Beast from the East' takes its grip on Burton and East Staffordshire.
According to the Met Office , heavy snow showers are expected on Wednesday in Burton between noon and 1pm.
Yesterday, saw heavy snow just before midday, with a number of light flurries throughout the afternoon leaving roughly two inches on the ground.
Most of the country has been hit by the adverse weather, with the Midlands currently subject to a yellow weather warning for Wednesday, February 28.
The yellow warning dictates that there is the potential for travel delays on roads, as well as delays or cancellations to rail and air travel.
The Beast from the East is so named because the freezing weather front has come from Russia, and will see many parts of the country hit by snow and sub-zero temperatures throughout the week.
When should we see snow in Burton?
The Met Office has given its latest snow forecast for Burton. Here’s when you can expect it to fall:
Today
Noon to 1pm – 80% chance of heavy snow
1pm to 2pm – 40% chance of light snow
2pm to 3pm – no snow
3pm to 4pm – 30% chance of light snow
4pm to 5pm – no snow
5pm to 6pm – 30% chance of heavy snow
6pm to midnight – no snow
Tomorrow – no snow
Friday
Midnight to 6pm – no snow
6pm to midnight – 50% chance of light snow
Advice from the NHS on staying healthy in the cold
The NHS has offered some crucial advice to residents about how to stay safe and healthy through the cold weather.
A statement from the health body reads: “Cold weather can be seriously bad for your health. That’s why it’s important to look after yourself, especially during the winter. If you start to feel unwell, even if it’s a cough or a cold, don’t wait until it gets more serious. Seek advice from your pharmacist.
“Flu is very infectious and spread by germs from coughs and sneezes, which can live on hands and surfaces for 24 hours.
“To reduce the risk of spreading flu, use tissues to trap germs when you cough or sneeze, wash your hands often with warm water and soap, and bin used tissues as quickly as possible. Catch it. Bin it. Kill it.”
Anybody who is pregnant, aged 65 or older, have a long-term health condition or are a carer are eligible for a free flu vaccination. Children aged two or three are also eligible.
What exactly is the 'Beast from the East'?
Two school closures announced in Burton area
Winshill Village Primary School will be closed to all pupils today, Wednesday, February 28, after a leak in the hall after the snow.
Elsewhere, parents of Year 8 pupils at Abbott Beyne School, in Burton are being warned that continued boiler issues will see the school closed for that year group alone on Wednesday, February 28.
Will we see another heavy downfall like the one seen in Burton yesterday?
Gritters tackle freezing temperatures in Staffordshire
Gritting crews from Staffordshire County Council were out in force last night.
The council are warning motorists that the effectiveness of the grit will slow due to the freezing temperatures and reminding all to drive with extra care on the roads.
Gritters were out throughout the night and into this morning, with snow ploughs and tractor ploughs in operation.
Helen Fisher, cabinet support member for highways and transport said: “Our gritting crews experienced the lowest temperatures of the winter so far last night and this has created hazardous driving conditions in places.
“We would like to assure people that all primary and secondary routes have been gritted – however effectiveness of grit slows as a result of sub-zero conditions and so it is important that everyone drives with extra care.
“We’re expecting more snow later showers today and into the night along with extremely cold conditions. The gritting teams will continue their hard work to keep the county moving.”
How is the forecast looking across the country?
Check out how the weather is looking up and down the country.
Delays on the roads this morning...
Commuters braving the freezing temperatures this morning are being warned about slow traffic on Stanton Road, Stapenhill.
According to traffic monitoring website, Inrix, the A444 northbound, before St Peter’s Bridge is seeing some travel issues, with a travel time of six minutes estimated.
One of our reporters took this picture on the road leading to Stanton Primary School.
Parents of Year 8 pupils at Abbott Beyne School, in Burton are being warned that continued boiler issues will see the school closed for that year group alone on Wednesday, February 28.
A broken boiler in the Linnell building of the school, with temperatures plummeting too low to teach in.
Lessons are instead being held in the Evershed building at the school, but there is not enough room for all, so the school had to be closed on Monday, February 26 to Year 10 students.
And here it comes...
A light flurry of snow was seen this morning in Worthington Way, Burton, this morning at around 7.45am.
Winshill Village Primary closed to pupils today
Winshill Village Primary will be closed to all pupils today after a leak broke out in the hall following a downfall of snow.
A spokesman from the school confirmed that lead was stolen from the roof of the Brough Road school, in Winshill, during the half-term holiday last week.
Following a downfall of snow on Tuesday, February 27, they claim that a leak started to appear in the hall of the school when the snow melted on the roof.
They also confirmed that the school should re-open tomorrow.
The weather outside is frightful...
One of our reporters took this picture showing the frost on this bitterly cold Wednesday morning
Today's forecast
The forecast for today reads that temperatures will remain in the minus’ throughout the whole day.
Residents who were awake bright and early this morning would have felt the -6C temperatures at around 6am this morning, with a high of -1C expected at 1pm, before dipping back to -5C from 8pm and throughout the night.
Heavy snow however is expected from midday. But the rest of the day should be mostly cloudy, with patches of sunshine and light snowfalls at around 1pm, 3pm and 5pm.