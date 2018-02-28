Freezing temperatures and snowfall are expected to continue today as the 'Beast from the East' takes its grip on Burton and East Staffordshire.

According to the Met Office , heavy snow showers are expected on Wednesday in Burton between noon and 1pm.

Yesterday, saw heavy snow just before midday, with a number of light flurries throughout the afternoon leaving roughly two inches on the ground.

Most of the country has been hit by the adverse weather, with the Midlands currently subject to a yellow weather warning for Wednesday, February 28.

The yellow warning dictates that there is the potential for travel delays on roads, as well as delays or cancellations to rail and air travel.

The Beast from the East is so named because the freezing weather front has come from Russia, and will see many parts of the country hit by snow and sub-zero temperatures throughout the week.