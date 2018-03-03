Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Millions of Iranians across the globe are set to celebrate the Persian New Year with people in Burton joining in the celebrations.

The Persian New Year, also known as Nowruz marks the turn of the year for those across parts of the Middle East, the Balkans, the Caucasus and Asia.

In 2018, it will take place on Wednesday, March 21. Known as the traditional Iranian festival of spring, Nowruz is celebrated by 300 million people across the world.

The word Nowruz originates from the Persian language, with 'no' meaning 'new' and 'rouz' meaning 'day' – therefore symbolising a new beginning.

This also almost coincides with the spring equinox, the day marking the first day of spring, on Tuesday, March 20.

In Iran, Nowruz ceremonies begin with a set ritual of getting ready for the turn of the New Year. Those taking part will carry out a deep-clean of their home to get ready.

Next, on the final Tuesday of the year, on Tuesday, March 20, a bonfire night-like celebration will be held, called Charshanbe-Suri.

Participants will leap across trails of fire, and children are handed firecrackers so they can take part too.

Later in the night, people will cover up with large scarves and knock on doors asking for treats, similar to trick-or-treating. Instead of getting small chocolate bars and sweets, people typically hand out roasted nuts.

People then hold rituals to remember their dead relatives.

Members of the family will gather around a ceremonial table, to countdown to the New Year. The ritual will involve certain objects being placed on a tablecloth, called a 'Haft Seen'.

Seven of these are edible items beginning with the letter 's', in the Perso-Arabic alphabet.

These items are greenery, samanu – a sweet pudding made from germinated wheat, dried fruit of the oleaster tree, garlic, apples, sumac berries and vinegar.

All the these items have a translation which begin with the letter 's'.

Rituals can sometimes last as long as 13 days following the turn of year, with Iranians believing it is a symbol of bad luck to stay at home, so hold a number of picnics and other meals outdoors.

How will it be celebrated in Burton?

The Burton community centre and Burton Afghan Society will be marking the celebration of Nowruz by showcasing a number of projects by members of community across the previous two years.

This will run between 3pm and 6pm on Sunday, March 25, at the community centre in Moor Street, Burton.

There will be presentations of the work that has been undertaken in the previous two years at the centre, speeches from leaders about the turn of the year and even a cake cutting ceremony, followed by a buffet.

Chairman of Burton Afghan Society, Omid Jafari said: "I have please to invite you to the celebration of Nowruz, Persian New Year, and to see the various projects initiated by the members of the Burton Afghan community over the last two years.

"The focus of the day will be to bring communities together to learn about the work being undertaken in the centre and discuss opportunities for further projects and partnerships for the future.

"We hope to share our vision for making our communities vibrant and cohesive."