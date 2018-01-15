Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An extremely timid ex-puppy farm dog which had been missing from her home for more than two weeks has been found safe and well.

Maisie, a two to three-year-old bulldog and shar-pei crossbred, escaped from her home in Weir Bank, Stapenhill, on Friday, December 29.

Sarah Monk, who fostered her from Wonky Pets Rescue, put out many desperate pleas in the hope of finding her beloved pooch after she escaped from her house and ran off.

She warned members of the public not to approach, call or attempt to catch Maisie, who had been described as "timid and extremely anxious" as she felt she would run off again.

Ms Monk took to Facebook to share the good news that the light brown-coloured dog had been found, telling of her happiness. She said: "I CAN'T STOP SCREAMING!!!!!"

Maisie was found wedged between a fence and a compost heap in Burton after being spotted by a woman who has been out looking for her after hearing about the dog's plight on social media.

She spotted Maisie and along with other people, attempted to set a trap to catch her, but Maise was not moving so the RSPCA were called to intervene and caught her with a catch pole around her neck.

Ms Monk said on Facebook: "Well I can only thank everyone who posted a leaflet.

"It was someone who saw that leaflet that posted a pic.

"It's just one leaflet that does it. I can't type as I keep going to look at her!"