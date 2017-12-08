Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Light snow has already been seen spotted in parts of Staffordshire and Derbyshire and we can now reveal when Burton, Swadlincote and Uttoxeter will get its first significant flurry.

Any snow tomorrow will be light and the Met Office says it's expected to settle heavily from around 6am on Sunday.

Heavy snow is then expected to continue into Monday and so is likely to affect commuters.

Three Derbyshire roads were closed last night due to the ice and snow. Although the A537 Cat and Fiddle and A53 Leek Road have reopened, the A57 Snake Pass is still closed.

Here is an hour by hour weather forecast for the East Staffordshire and South Derbyshire area:

On Saturday, the weather from noon to 6am will be clear with a maximum temperature of 2C.

7am - Partly cloudy

8am - Partly cloudy

9am - Partly cloudy

10am - Cloudy

11am - Cloudy

12pm - Cloudy

1pm - Cloudy

2pm - Cloudy

3pm - Overcast

4pm - Overcast

From then onwards, the weather will feel below freezing still and will be cloudy for the remainder of the day and up until 4am the next morning.

On Sunday, heavy snow is expected:

3am - Light snow

4am - light snow

5am - heavy snow

6am - heavy snow

7am - heavy snow

8am - heavy snow/rain

9am - Heavy snow

12pm - Heavy snow

3pm - Heavy snow

6pm - Light snow

9pm - Light snow

The Met Office has said that "road, rail and air travel delays" could be possible on Sunday and it has issued an amber weather warning.

Snow is expected to hit central parts of the UK throughout Sunday with one to five centimetres landing on roads and paths and up to 10cm in places. It adds that 20cm could fall on higher ground.

The forecaster has also said that rural communities could become cut off by snow from Sunday onwards.

The Met Office chief forecaster said Arctic gusts will see temperatures drop to below zero as the bitterly cold snap bullies its way southwards from today.

The winds are blowing over from Russia and Siberia and are expected to bring freezing sleet, downpours and snowfall to large parts of the UK.

The worst of the conditions will be felt on higher ground, according to The Weather Channel .