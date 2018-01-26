Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Excited youngsters at a Burton nursery were amazed to received a reply from Buckingham Palace after sending an anniversary card to the Queen.

Staff say toddlers at Firs Day Nursery, in Rosliston Road, had got into costume and commemorate the Queen and Prince Philips' 70th wedding anniversary on Monday, November 20, including sending a card to the queen to mark the milestone.

And this month the youngsters were bowled over when they got the reply from the palace.

The group of 16 children had spent the day dressing up as princes and princesses, enjoying afternoon tea and putting together a special card to send to the Queen herself.

Staff say the children were "delighted" to receive a letter back from the Queen's lady in waiting on Her Majesty's behalf - all the way from Buckingham Palace in London.

Emma Gooden, pre-school supervisor at Firs Day Nursery, said: "They loved it, especially the boys. They were really excited as well and really getting into character.

"They were really chuffed with themselves. They were really keen to get involved and make the card. They were so proud of themselves when they sent it.

"Even though they received the card back a few weeks later, they still remembered making the card. They were amazed it had come all the way from Buckingham Palace."

Staff at the nursery, which first opened in 1989, have already started to prepare celebrations for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May.

They are set to have a party and afternoon tea in the garden.

Prince Harry and Ms Markle announced their engagement at the end of November last year.

The pair are to wed at St George's Castle, in Windsor Castle, London, on Saturday, May 19.