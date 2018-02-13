Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Potholes are the bane of every motorists' life and drivers are often left wondering why they have not been fixed as they are forced to dodge them on a daily basis.

But it turns out the cold and damp weather makes it difficult to repair potholes in winter with crews in Burton instead focusing on keeping the roads clear.

Staffordshire County Council bosses have said that repairs are still being carried out on the roads but it is not a priority as the teams have been busy gritting to keep the town moving and they will focus on repairing the potholes during the better weather.

The authority has also invested more than £5 million to help makes things run smoothly for motorists.

Helen Fisher, the county council's cabinet support member for highways and transport, said: "This year we have invested an additional £5 million in roads maintenance, fixing more than 31,000 potholes, a 50 per cent increase in the previous year.

"Pothole repairs tend to slow down during the winter months due to the adverse weather conditions and because gritting crews focus on keeping the roads clear. Nevertheless, throughout December and January crews still managed to repair more than 1,800 potholes per month, showing that work to improve Staffordshire's roads carries on all year round."

The 10 worst potholes in South Derbyshire - and one is more like a pond!

In an average year, highways crews tackle around 20,000 potholes.

A combination of traditional gangs repairing potholes, plus use of the three new pothole 'zapping' machines has meant more than 2,500 defects are being repaired on average every month.

Councillor Fisher said: "Good roads are important to communities, but in a county the size of Staffordshire tackling potholes is always going to be a challenge.

"The extra £5 million investment has helped crews tackle more repairs and reduce the backlog. Potholes are a symptom of a weakened road surface, so this work coupled with the £35 million investment in road and transport schemes across the county, we can hopefully prevent more potholes from appearing in the future."

The Burton Mail has been running its 'Top of the Pots' feature focusing on some of the worst potholes in the area - and with your help there as been no shortage of candidates.

Ones of note in the Burton area that you told us about included:

Derby Road, Burton, past Arnold Clark, McDonald's, Screwfix and Costa is the top one

Drivers say this one is quite large and long and is difficult to avoid. If traffic is turning right, cars going straight on towards the A38 have no choice but to trundle over this one - very bumpy.

Wetmore Road, Burton, near Halfords and the Wetmore Road Surgery

There are at least four deep holes here across one side of the road on the Halfords side. It's pretty impossible to avoid too due to the road always being busy with traffic on the opposite side and the closeness to the kerbs. It's also difficult to spot in the dark - tricky one.

Wellington Road, Burton, near Clipper Logistics PLC and Unilever UK and near Morrisons

This is on a busy route into town and it's very deep and seems to be getting bigger in the colder weather. It sits around a variety of grids and is spreading quickly to the width of an entire lane - hard to avoid.

A444 Stanton Road, near Violet Way Academy, Stapenhill

Motorists taking their children to school here at the neighbouring Paulet High School say that this blight is around four foot long and has grown rapidly in the past two months. It sits in the centre of the outside lane. Concerned parents say that cars are getting very close to the pavement to avoid other potholes nearby and others have mounted the pavement - impossible to avoid.

Victoria Crescent, Burton

A large sections of one side of this road are crumbling. There's bits of broken Tarmac surrounding this one and a good old ridge to get over - don't hit this one too hard.

Near to bridge over the canal on Shobnall Road, Burton

Not the only pothole on this stretch through town. It stretches along the centre of the road for around four foot and is getting deeper because it is now home to a large puddle. It's sure to get worse if it is not repaired - slow right down here.

How do potholes form?

They are caused by the expansion and contraction of ground water after the water has entered into the ground under the pavement.

If it has a chance to freeze, it will take up more space under the pavement, and the pavement will expand, bend, and crack, which weakens the material pavement.

Then when ice melts, the pavement contracts and leaves gaps or voids in the surface under the pavement, where water can get in and be trapped.

How to report a problem pothole

Staffordshire: Visit the website here.

Derbyshire: Visit the website here.